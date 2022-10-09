Alpine climbers use a definite system for protection as they go for the peak. They tether themselves together, usually about 30 feet apart. The climber above the other climbers anchors himself with an ice pick and piton deeply buried into the ice or snow.
That piton is the lifeline for all climbers below if one of them slips and dangles helplessly in midair. The climber who falls free from the face of the mountain depends on the climber highest above for an anchor point. The same kind of thing is done by rock climbers in Yosemite and elsewhere.
The climbers further down may be so far from the climber on the top that they can only trust that he has a strong anchor. They are dependent on someone above that they cannot see.
As believers in Christ, you and I are in the same situation. We have bet our very eternal lives on someone above that we cannot see. He anchors our lives. As we come and go, drive and fly, sleep and wake and encounter illness and death, we depend on the one above who is our anchor. We are roped together with Him.
At the very top of that rope, closest to Him are the apostles and eyewitnesses of His life on Earth. Peter, John, Paul and the others are closest to Him, in the eternal world above. After them come the saints of every century. They all testify to us that the anchor holds.
You and I are the believers at the bottom of the rope. We have the testimony of millions before us that the anchor holds. Yet, we do not see the Lord at the top of the rope. He has ascended into the heavens above.
In the dark days of World War II, Ruth Caye Jones took a notepad out of her apron and with a pencil wrote the words and music of a beloved song: “In times like these, you need a savior; In times like these, you need an anchor; Be very sure, be very sure; Your anchor holds and grips the solid rock; That rock is Jesus, Yes, He’s the one; That rock is Jesus, the only one; Be very sure, be very sure; Your anchor holds and grips the solid rock.”
Ruth lived to see George Beverly Shea sing her song with the mass choirs at the Billy Graham crusades.
Never before in my life have I experienced the consequences of a pandemic – sheltering in place, essential and non-essential workers, social distancing and the like. For me and many others, this pandemic has meant separation from loved ones, lost income, depression and fear of the unknown.
And when we felt like our moorings were coming loose, we found that nothing on this planet can hold anchor like Jesus.
Spend your days handing to Him everything you depend on and confess that there is no anchor but Jesus.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.