I am grateful for the memory of picking cotton and pulling corn. Some of you share these memories or something like them. Here is my question: what are you doing to give your kids on your grandkids the same experience?
I know, I sound like some grumpy grandfather pronouncing doom on civilization because of millennials or Gen-Xers. But folks, the verdict is in from across the country. You can read it in the Wall Street Journal, hear it on PBS or see it on CNN. The young workforce has a very different idea about work.
While millions of American kids live with their noses in a cell phone, millions of Asian kids are up before sunrise learning English to compete with our kids in a global market. It’s tight but it’s right. Don’t kill the messenger.
I want to challenge the fathers and grandfathers reading this – make your sons get up off their butts and work. Give them no choice to do chores, odd jobs or retail. I am challenging you. You have a few years to instill into them the capacity to get up, wake up and do something that makes them work.
If they get mad at you, take away their keys or confiscate their phones and lock up the box. Stop being afraid of your own son. “What if he runs off?” you may say. He can probably figure out that if he runs off, he will sure have to work more than he would if he stayed home.
The future of our nation depends on fathers who know how to raise sons. Boys seem to have no clue what it means to be a man in any traditional sense of the word. This is not a misogynist statement. Woman are taking places in our culture that are way overdue to women. They are leading corporations, presiding over schools and flying planes. God bless them. May more of them do it.
At the same time, however, we are raising generations of boys who remain boys when they are still 40 years old. There is no guarantee that you will make a man out of your son if you do what I am saying, but there is zero possibility you will raise men if you do not do what I am saying. We need fathers today willing to raise their sons to be brave, righteous, manly men. Oh, how things have changed.
You may not agree with this, but your discussion about my article will likely be lively and intense. If you think I am wrong, just consider the outcome of doing the opposite, or doing nothing at all. Without apology, I believe God assigned biological sex. What you were born with is what God intends you to have and be. Any other thing is a direct contradiction of holy scripture.
“He created them male and female…” (Genesis 1:27)
That does not mean men cannot do traditional feminine things and women do traditional male things. That is happening. There are stay at home dads and working moms. Let the Lord use them.
At the same time, our western civilization did not invent the God-given nature of biological males and females. Those natures are assigned by the very will of God in the Bible. For that matter, most guys with any common sense know that – Bible or not.
Let’s commit ourselves to raising sons and grandsons that exemplify the disciplined life of real men.