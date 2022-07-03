One can never know what a word of encouragement spoken in one generation may do 50 years later. The right word at the right time to the right person can last a lifetime, or two, in this instance.
Few people need your criticism. I am frankly not even sure that there is such a thing as constructive criticism. I have never heard much of it. But there is such a thing as constructive encouragement. Hebrews 3:13 tells us to encourage one another daily.
Ponder that for a moment. It is a reciprocal word. If I encourage you, you are to encourage me. It works like a boomerang. When you send encouragement out, it comes back to you in the strangest ways as encouragement boomeranging back to you.
It may be from the person you encouraged or it may be from someone else. God has a way of presiding over all of that, but it works. Try it and you will find out.
Also, this is to be a daily habit. Don’t worry about whether it works or not or whether to do it right. Just do it. Halitosis is better than no breath at all. Start it in your own home. Husbands and wives should encourage one another. Parents and children should do the same. Incidentally, part of that is your own being willing to receive encouragement.
There are people so jaded that they interpret encouragement as strategy to get something from them. If someone encourages you, receive it in good faith and with joy.
Move on from your own house to work, neighbors, and for sure to pastors and workers at your church. Today, pastors are subject to relentless criticism. Every pastor needs a friend, so encourage the encourager and expect nothing but appreciation in return. You do not have to be the pastor’s pet. Be sensitive to people around you who need to be encouraged.
There is a great deal written today about mindfulness. A lot of this is half-baked left-winged trash. That’s not what I am writing about. I am writing about old-fashioned dime store attention to other people. Does the person in front of me need encouragement?
Life is short on this Earth. Take my advice and “live while you are alive. Forgive now those who make you cry. You might not get a second chance. It takes only a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, a day to love them but an entire lifetime to forget them.”
Years ago, it was found that radio waves never totally disappear. They increase the further they go out at the inverse of square. That means they never vanish. Somewhere out there in the universe, Clint Eastwood is still talking to the bad guy to “make my day, punk,” and Betty Crocker is still making pies.
Those words will never totally go away but get fainter. Encouragement is like that.
An act of encouragement will go on and on, even as it gets fainter. There is one place it will be heard – at the judgment seat of Christ (II Corinthians 5:10).