Bro. Jeffery pastored the Crooked Road Baptist Church over in Lincoln County. It was a small rural church with good country people. Bro. Jeffery had a 6-year-old son who liked to brag about his dad being the fastest man in the Delta.
Over the years, Jeffery Jr. was always challenging his friends to a contest to prove his point of who’s dad was the fastest. Bro. Sylvester was one of Bro. Jeffery’s deacons and music director.
The deacon’s son, also 6 years old, was good friends with Jeffery Jr. The third 6-year-old I will introduce as the leader of this gang of three is Tommy Ray, the organist’s grandson. These three were better known to the congregation of the Crooked Road Baptist Church as Frank, Jessie and one of the Dalton Boys.
Well, these three were sitting on the church steps enjoying each other’s company while the all-day singing and dinner on the grounds was in full mode. Again, the subject of whose dad was the fastest arose from the unnumbered time. All three boys stated their dad was ahead of them all, and each began to tell of their speed.
They agreed and drew straws to see who would begin to prove their dad was the fastest. Jeffery Jr. got the shortest straw, and he would be first followed by the deacon’s, Willie Joe and the Terror of these three, Tommy Ray, would be last.
Well, Jeffery Jr. begins with his analogy, “Both of you know my dad is the preacher at the church here and he is also a good hunter. He uses a bow and arrow to hunt deer in the Delta bottoms, in fact, he killed three trophy bucks last season. He is so fast he can shoot a deer with his bow and arrow and get the deer before it hits the ground.”
Sammy Joe, the deacon’s son, says, “That’s nothing. Mine is faster than that.” “Well, how fast is your dad asks Jeffery Jr.? My dad is a hunter as well. He begins but he uses a 30-0-6 to kill his deer and he killed four deer last season. I went with him on his last hunt, and he killed a 12-point. Before that deer hit the ground, my dad had it field dressed, ready for the freezer.”
“That’s nothing,” said Tommy Ray, who was raring to get his dad’s profile out to prove his dad was the fastest. Both Jeffery Jr. and Sammy Ray were eager to hear the story Tommy Ray was about to tell. It’s like this, “It my story, and I’m sticking to it,” says Tommy Ray. “My dad is no hunter, however; he works for the city’s water department. He goes to work at 6 in the morning and gets off at 5 in the evening and he’s home by 1:30, so he’s got to be the fastest.”