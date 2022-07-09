We read in the New Testament about rugged old Peter who wrote about early Christians and the fire. He urged them not to be surprised at fiery trials as if they were something strange (1 Peter 4:12). Much of the Christian life is lived in the life.
Jesus endured the worst fire of all – the cross. Paul spent seven years in jail and then was beheaded. James was thrown into jail and then executed. Tradition tells us that all the 12, except John the Beloved, were martyred. John, himself, spent his last days as an old prisoner on the tiny island of Patmos.
The first 300 years of the Christian faith witnessed great waves of persecution by Rome. Trials came in like the tide and carried Christians out to the sea of eternity by the boatload.
Martin Luther spent his adult life kicked out of the Roman church and banned by the empire. Calvin was run out of Geneva. John Knox was chained to oars as a galley slave, just like Charleston Heston in “Ben Hur.” More Christians have died for the faith in the 20th century than any century since ancient times.
Yet, you and I think we are in the fire if someone at work jokes about us because we believe in Jesus. A snarky co-worker jokes that you talk to an invisible friend named Jesus. A godless cousin snips at you at Thanksgiving dinner, reminding you of fallen preachers and Christian fakes.
A partisan person mocks your faith in the midst of politics or a pandemic. The guys on a business trip mock you because you will not go to a strip joint. These are just little flames compared to the big fires of Christian history.
The harder fires are those of betrayal in your own home, devastating diagnoses and runaway kids. God never guaranteed you would not face flames and conflagrations. In fact, Jesus flatly said, “In this world, you will have tribulation” (John 16:33). He flat out promised it. You will live in a fire much of the time.
There is a falsehood in the Christian faith today. The counterfeit promises you’ll have health and wealth if you have enough faith – that is an outright lie. Ask Job, a man so righteous that God begged on Job to the Devil. Job lost his stuff, his kids and his own health. In the middle of that, he was surrounded by “friends” who told him it was all his own fault.
They threw gas on the fire. Yet, at the end of the book, it was God who stands with him in the fire. God bless Job at the end of the fire.
God has a purpose in your fire. It is to refine you in ways that nothing else can do. It takes fire to bring use, so it is also in life.