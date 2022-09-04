mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One of Jesus’ most memorable stories is found in Luke 12:13-21. It’s about the rich fool. In the theater of your mind, let’s backtrack in time to the year A.D. 31 or 32. We see a wealthy farmer sitting in his study looking at blueprints for bigger barns. On the walls were three plaques – Bethlehem farmer of the year (A.D. 30), all Judea farmer of the year (A.D. 31) and all Israel farmer of the year (A.D. 32). A man like that needs bigger barns.

Newsletters

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE is from Amory. 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus