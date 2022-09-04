One of Jesus’ most memorable stories is found in Luke 12:13-21. It’s about the rich fool. In the theater of your mind, let’s backtrack in time to the year A.D. 31 or 32. We see a wealthy farmer sitting in his study looking at blueprints for bigger barns. On the walls were three plaques – Bethlehem farmer of the year (A.D. 30), all Judea farmer of the year (A.D. 31) and all Israel farmer of the year (A.D. 32). A man like that needs bigger barns.
By the dim light on his desk, he looks over the architect’s drawings of magnificent barns. He would tear down barns that caused envy in his neighbors and build still bigger barns.
We sometimes miss, “The grounds of a certain rich man yielded plentifully.” A farmer depends on crops. Crops depend on seeds, which no person has ever made. The seed must take root in dirt, another thing no person has created. Dirt takes millions of years to form. Ask the farmers living in Oklahoma in the Dust Bowl disaster if a person can make dirt.
The life of every person inhabiting this planet depends on dirt. When the thin topsoil blows away, no farmer can grow anything. Dirt is a gift. Every seed that sprouts depends on dirt or something else growing in dirt.
We use the phrase, “Dirt poor.” We would better say, “Dirt rich.” Only God and millions of years can make dirt. The thin layer of that mysterious stuff cannot be made by humans. Humans might try to make a small amount by taking other elements humans cannot make and combining them. Humans can only combine what is already there. We cannot make the primary.
The rich fool never saw beyond himself. There is no parable which is full of the words I, me, my and mine. He never saw beyond this world. All his plans were made on the basis of life in this world. He forgot that the ground yielded plentifully was a sheer gift from God himself.
He could build barns but he could not make seeds. He could plant seeds but he had to have dirt. Trace any human provision or need to its origin, and it reveals something humans cannot make. To breathe, you need air but you cannot make lungs or air. To satisfy thirst, you need water but you cannot make the water you need.
This is why the bragging of the born-loving rural fool hits a snag. No dirt and there is no harvest. He could not make the most basic stuff he needed to fill bigger barns – dirt. This parable is a warning against covetousness, wanting more and more of what you already have enough of. The first line of defense against covetousness is the understanding that everything that sustains our lives is a gift from God.
God is the giver. When you see all of life as a gift rather than an entitlement, it will change your perspective. You will not obsess over more and more of what you already have enough of.
Epilogue: At about 8 p.m., there was a knock on his door. He looked at his Outlook Express and he had no appointments. A presence haunted the room even though the door never opened. “Ten, nine, eight…” “Take my barns. I don’t really have to have them,” the farmer shouted into the air at the unseen somebody. “I have no need of them,” the spectral figure responded. “I have come for you. Seven, six, five, four….” “Take it all, everything. Leave me alone,” the terrified farmer responded. “Three, two, one….”
They found the majestic barn planner cold and dead over his barn blueprints the next morning. The last thing his silent ears had heard began with the word, “Fool.”
