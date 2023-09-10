Matthew 18:21-22, “Lord, how many times should I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times? Jesus answered, “I tell you, not seven but 77 times.”
I don’t know about you but I’ve found bitterness is always knocking at the door. People do you wrong, you don’t get the promotion, you came down with an illness, you can’t stop difficult things from happening to you but you can choose how you respond to them.
If you hold on to your hurt and dwell on the offense, thinking, “Why did they say that about me? Why did I lose my loved one? Why did that friend walk away?,” then you open the door to bitterness. When you are bitter, it affects every area of your life.
Bitterness poisons your attitude to the point where you see everything in a negative light. You can’t enjoy life; there’s always something wrong.
Bitter people don’t have good relationships and are easily offended. They jump down your throat for the smallest thing. It’s the bitterness coming out. You may have a good reason to be bitter, maybe something happened that was unfair and hurt you, but holding on to it is only going to make it worse.
It’s going to send your dreams and rob you of your joy. Bitterness can keep you from your destiny.
I know people who are still bitter over something that happened 40 years ago. They’re bitter because they were mistreated growing up or because a relationship didn’t work out. You have to let it go.
God sees what’s happening to you. He knows what wasn’t fair. He knows who walked away and He knows how to make it up to you. He knows how to bring you out better. Let it go and trust Him to be your vindicator.
The longer you hold on to it, the harder it is to let it go and get rid of it. The more you dwell on it, the more you relive it. The more you let it bother you, the deeper it gets rooted in you. The key is to forgive quickly. When you feel bitterness trying to take root, right then say, “God, I’m turning this over to you. I know that you are my vindicator. I know that you’ll make my wrong right. You said that you would give me beauty for these ashes.”
When something unfair happens that you don’t understand and the question, “When did this happen?,” comes up, let go of it quickly.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.