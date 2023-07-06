A wise man of yesterday said, “Most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” Too often, that’s true of modern men. A lot of men of today don’t have anyone they can turn to in problems and calamities. Fewer still have a trusted individual to share his deepest failures.
Most men live lonely lives with secret regrets, fears and sorrow that they are incapable of expressing. With these hidden hurts and silent cries, men are often left to handle these situations alone. They learn to weatherproof the façade and pretend that everything is fine. However, things on the inside are not fine.
As pastors and men of God, we need to find ways to share their pain and they will find healing and spiritual growth. We should be men of encouragement to those who are in their lowest points.
To help lift them up, we don’t need to come with thread-bare clichés and worn out platitudes. We need to move into their life with the same pain and healing through which we have personally walked.
You don’t have to have a great gift for God to use you in a great way. You know what took David to the throne? It wasn’t his leadership skills, his ability to write music, his personality or his size.
What promoted David was his gift of slinging a rock. He was good with a slingshot. When he was a teenager out in the shepherd’s fields, he spent hours practicing while he was caring for his father’s sheep. He was faithful with the gift God gave him. He developed it. He learned and got better. God opened doors for David and through the lineage of David, Jesus Christ was born.
Too often we look at others and think about how great they are. We put them on a pedestal, but God has put greatness in you. He’s given you gifts, creativity and dreams. He created you to leave your mark on this generation. Maybe you don’t have all the skills that others have but you do have a slingshot, and your time is coming.
We’re not supposed to live and die and nobody knew you were here. There is something significant about you, something that will cause you to stand out to the point where years from now, people will look back and say, “You made the world a better place.”
Stir up those gifts. Stir up the faith. Don’t get caught up celebrating others that don’t recognize there’s something in you to be celebrated.
There’s something God has given you, and that slingshot may seem ordinary but when God breathes on it, you’ll defeat a giant twice your size. You’ll be promoted beyond your talent. You’ll go places where you didn’t have the experience.
