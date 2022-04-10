Hebrews 9:27, “And, as it is, it is appointed unto man to die, and after death the judgment.” William Saroyan once quipped, “I know everybody dies but I thought an exception would be made in my case.”
Unless Jesus tarries His coming in bodily return, you will die. Once you are dead, they will put you in a box and put you in the ground, and people will go back to the fellowship hall to eat potato salad and ham, drink sweet tea and talk about you.
For centuries, the Christian preachers were to keep death before our congregation. We exhorted dying parishoners to get ready for death and judgment. Today, the preachers who do that with regularity would empty the pews. Our congregations want to know how to flourish now, as if forever does not exist.
Let me cut to the chase. You will die. There is either a God or there is not. If there is a God, the Bible either is His word or it is not. You will either be Christ in glory or somewhere forever. It’s so horrible we do not even like to think about it. Most Americans believe we survive somewhere after death. Even some agnostics believe the human spirit is so strong that it will survive somewhere.
Folks my age begin to think about mortality. A recent round of medical exams made me think about my own mortality. How can we have the best attitude towards our own mortality? I’ve learned that life and death are all part of the same great adventure.
Live your life knowing that it is a gift. Life is not an entitlement. We do not deserve life. We did not invent our existence. We did not make ourselves come into this world and we do not choose to leave it. What happens during our time here is a gift, every day of it.
Learn what the Irish call “thin places.” Thin places are when the border between time and eternity, Heaven and Earth, is very thin. When someone goes on to the other side and we are standing at a thin place, eternity seems to be right there. Do not flee from thin places. Embrace the times when there seems to be a think membrane between now and forever. Hang out there, feel it and lean into it.
Think about your legacy. You would do well to think about legacy. When folks gather for your viewing, sit through your funeral or visit your grave, what will they remember? You probably do not want them to think, “Regardless, dad always stayed at the office late. Dad always fell into his chair at night and went to sleep. Dad ran off when we needed him.”
You want them to remember something better. Think of that soon and often. “I want them to remember that I was content on where I had been and proud of who I was.”