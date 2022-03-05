Several weeks ago, we closed down the year 2021 with all of its hopes, promises and disappointments. It was 365 days of our lives going down in the history books as troublesome. We took down our calendar from the previous year and replaced it with a new one with mixed emotions.
Will 2022 really be a new year or a continuation of the old worn out holdge-podge variety of calamities? A dear close friend asked me as she was throwing away her 2021 calendar if she just threw away a calendar of 365 days of life that could have been more productive? How we use a year is a question we should be asking ourselves as we made New Year’s resolutions.
Moses, the Old Testament writer, in Psalms tells us to “number or count our days” or “count them that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” We have the same amount of days ahead in 2022 as we did in 2021, thus we began our countdown in this new year and are still reminded that God shortened our years to live from 969 years in Methuselah’s lifetime to 120 years in Moses’ life to 70 years in modern times.
If God allowed a person to reach 70 years of age (25,568 days), we need to take Moses’ advice in Psalm 90:14, “Rejoice and be glad all our days.” We need to reflect on our days and take heed to God’s word, “we spend our years as a tale already told.” I’m reminded of an old Scottish adage that I often use in the funerals I conduct.
Life is like a book of three volumes – the past, the present and the yet to be. This first is finished and laid away, the second we’re living every day. The third and last is volume three. It’s held from sight, and God holds the key.
As we make our plans and mark them down on our 2022 calendar, let’s remember that life is a gift from God – every day of it. Christ forgives sin, forgets our failure but cannot erase regrets. Regrets do not go away. However, the best way to deal with regrets is to not live a life that creates it. We need to keep these thoughts in the theater of our minds.
A number of years ago, while pastoring Cason Baptist Church, Betty and I traveled to Nashville with our deacons and their wives to the Grand Ole Opry. We had tickets and a backstage pass to the show to see Roy Acuff. We were greeted by Roy and after some small talk, we sat down and he shared some of his 50 years of Opry life with us.
Hanging over his makeup mirror and written in bold letters was the following: “There are three things in life that are real – God, human folly and laughter. Since the first and second are beyond our comprehension, we must do what we can with the third.”
I have determined to make laughter a priority in life as I serve with gladness and single-heartness. Matthew 25:21: “Well done thy good and faithful servant.” I’m prayerful that 2022 will not be a continuation of 2021 but rather a new year.