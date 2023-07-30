Once I became a Christian, I was determined to be happy with who I am. However, with every voice telling me, “You’re a hypocrite,” you can’t feel good about yourself. You still struggle, you still have weakness.
This is when I must have the boldness to say, “Yes, that’s true but I’m still on the potter’s wheel. I’m not a finished vessel yet. He’s still working on me.” I’m growing and I’m changing. In the meantime, I feel good about me. My destiny is too important to let that heaviness weigh me down.
My time is too valuable to be sitting around thinking about everything that’s wrong with me. That would be taking away my joy, my energy, my creativity and my anointing. I start looking away from all that. I’m on the potter’s wheel. I’m not going to change overnight. It’s going to happen little by little.
But if you’re always down on yourself because you think you’re not far enough along and you’re not growing as fast as you would like, you’ll live frustrated. It’s very freeing when you can be happy with who you are, even though you have some areas in which you still need to improve.
Think about the Apostle Paul. He said, “The things I want to do, I don’t do. The things I don’t want to do, I end up doing.” Even he wasn’t perfect. He still struggled in some areas.
If the Apostle Paul had lived down on himself, thinking, ‘Why can’t I get it right?,’ he wouldn’t have written almost half of the books of the New Testament. He wouldn't have become one of the heroes of faith. He didn’t have it all together, and you don’t have to have it all together in order to do something great.
If you’re waiting ‘til you overcome all your weaknesses until you perform perfectly and then you’re going to feel good about yourself, you’ll be waiting your whole life.
There are some weaknesses that God leaves on purpose so we have to depend on Him. Otherwise, we would think we could do it all in our own strength. Why don’t you start feeling good about yourself right where you are? If Paul could accomplish all that he did with his flaws and weaknesses, you can accomplish your dreams with what you’re dealing with.
By God’s grace, I am changing little by little. I know there are areas of my life that need improvement; this, I cannot change in my own strength so I depend upon God to bring about change.
When you’re on the potter’s wheel, you need the right attitude, be pliable. What God started in your life, He’s going to finish.
