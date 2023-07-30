mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

Once I became a Christian, I was determined to be happy with who I am. However, with every voice telling me, “You’re a hypocrite,” you can’t feel good about yourself. You still struggle, you still have weakness.

Newsletters

BRO. JIM RUTLEDGE is from Amory. 

Tags

Recommended for you