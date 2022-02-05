I’m a prude. I have to admit it. I’m a prude. I use the word not in the sense of its meaning in Webster’s dictionary, but in the method which it has found itself used in today’s slang language. In that language, you know, a prude is some one old-fashioned and less than a modern he-man. But like I said, I’m a prude.
I still believe in honesty. I don’t believe in cheating or lying to my fellow man. When I charge a bill and tell a person that I will pay that bill, I believe I should pay it. I have given him my word, and he has accepted it as truth. He has put trust in me, and I cannot let him down.
I’m a prude because I still believe in kindness. I still think you should be kind to your fellow man instead of hard, harsh and rough. A kind word, a small gesture of kindness, a little gift can build lasting friendships.
I’m a prude because I believe in decency. I can see nothing good coming out of speech that is dirty and filled with profanity. Some of the words – and their implications – in some songs of today’s market turn my stomach. Some of the trash which passes for “art” on the screen of today would make Sodom and Gomorrah look like a fairyland.
I’m a prude because I believe in helping. I realize it is impossible for me to help everyone in the world and I’m not responsible for the whole world. I’m only responsible for the little corner I live in. I realize my inability to be all things to all men. But I do believe I can be something to some men.
I’m a prude because I don’t drink. They tell us that 65 percent indulge in alcohol now. Maybe that’s what they want us to believe, and maybe that’s the correct figure. It doesn’t bother me if 99 and 44/100 percent do it, to me it’s wrong.
And I hate the whole stinking mess when I pick up my paper and see the number of innocent people who die in war, but it will not speak a word when thousands die because of drinking and driving on our highways.
I’m a prude because I believe in America. Despite all of its faults, it is to me still the greatest country this world has ever known. I believe I owe my country more than my country owes me. I believe I don’t have the right to criticize it unless I also try to make it better.
I’m a prude because I still believe in God. And to make me more of a prude, I still believe in a good God. I believe He is like a father, that He loves us and wants the best for us. I believe it hurts Him when we shun Him and His way. I believe we will never achieve what we long for the most if we’re apart from Him.
I told you before I began that I was a prude. Now you know why. But you know what? I’m a prude with pride!
“…for we aim at what is honorable not only in the Lord’s sight but also in the sight of men.” 2 Corinthians 8:21