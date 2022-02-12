I’m a rich man. Some people, I know will deny that. Looking at my salary, my bank account and what possessions I have that I have acquired with my money, they, by no means, consider me a rich man. They wouldn’t even go as far as to say that I was in the “middle” bracket, much less the “upper” bracket. But like I said, I’m a rich man.
I’m a rich man. I’m rich because of my heritage. I came from a home where parents loved me, provided for my needs to the best of their ability, sacrificed things they very much needed so I could have advantages they never had.
I’m a rich man. I had a wife of 65 years prior to her death who loved me. She put up with all my faults, stood beside me, pulled for me when the going got rough. She was no Hollywood star, but most of the stars of Hollywood couldn’t hold a light to her when it comes to real beauty.
I’m a rich man. I have two wonderful children, four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. All of them give hope and promise of a better tomorrow. I love them, want the best for them and try to live a Christian life before them.
I’m a rich man. God has given me 52 years of service as a preacher and pastor serving mankind – a very meaningful profession helping my fellowman to a higher level, to give my life to a cause that will leave the world a better place in which to live. I will probably never reach the top of my profession but I can face life knowing I did my best in the job which I felt my creator wanted me to do. I have a job which I consider important because He considers it important.
I’m a rich man. I live in a free country. Millions and millions of people cannot know the richness of that. They live in countries under the shadow of a dictator. Millions more live in America never realize that freedom is an obligation, not a license, thus, that are poor. Poor because they have not learned that freedom is an obligation to lift their fellowman to great heights, pressing on to the high mark to which our maker calls us.
I’m a rich man. I have friends who are friends. They stay with me through the good times and the bad. They encourage me. They cause me to try harder. They keep me from giving up. When the clouds of darkness are around me, these friends of mine are beside me. They are true friends. The doors of their homes are open to me, as mine to them.
I’m a rich man. I have found that many are still searching for. I have found forgiveness and understanding and help. I found them in a crucified Galilean called Jesus Christ. He takes my weaknesses and makes me strong. He takes my fears and makes me brave. He takes my doubts and makes me believe.
He assures me of what every man wants to know, that there will be life after death for me.
Like I said, I’m a rich man. Oh, by the way, could I borrow a dollar?
II Corinthians 8:9, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that His poverty you might become rich.”