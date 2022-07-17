In the ‘60s and ‘70s, fathers came home from a long day at work, sat down in a recliner and turned on the 5:30 p.m. news. Some listened to Walter Cronkite and some to Huntley and Brinkley. Some of you know who I am talking about.
Today, I turn on the network news and listen to Lester. Sometimes it’s just good to listen to news where everybody isn’t talking at one time and screaming at one another. Don’t get me wrong, I listen to a certain cable new channel but after a long day of dealing with folks, I like to listen to someone calm, even if I do not agree with them.
There is something different, however, about network news today. It is filled with pharmaceutical commercials because folks like me with bed knees or sleep apnea, cholesterol or something else buy drugs.
I am always amused on TV and radio when drug commercials end with an auctioneer saying something like, “Use of wonder drugs may cause coma, loss of all hair, loss of fingernails, toenails and loss of teeth, loss of vision, hearing, tasting, smelling and your mind. Some users have had strokes, heart attacks, leprosy, anemia and hang nails. If your eyes do not blink for two days after taking wonder drugs, please see your doctor immediately.”
You know what I mean. The cure seems worse than what it is supposed to heal. Yes, we do need warning labels. Wouldn’t it be good if life came with warning labels? Warning: Stop surfing the internet at midnight looking for stuff you wouldn’t want your wife or mother to see. Stop reporting personal purchases on your expense account. Warning: Stop taking your secretary to three-hour lunches. Warning: Stop dropping by the bar for just one drink. Warning: Stop working so late you miss your son’s ball game. Warning: Stop leaving your Bible on your dashboard until next Sunday. You get the idea.
Look at every command that God gave you, and it is a warning label. Warning: Flee immortality. The Bible does not say pray about it, think it over, ponder it, wait for a sign or do what your neighbor does. The warning label says to flee. What part of that do you not understand? You cannot take fire into your bosom and not be burned. There is something simple about a good pair of Nikes. Just flee.
Seek righteousness with passion, seek what is right and positive, uplifting and good. In this old, weary and sinful world, righteousness does not pursue you. The devil chases you, lust stalks you, greed ambushes you. Use the Nike theology and run after righteousness – just do it.
God has a way of escape from temptation. I Corinthians 10:13. Think about it. God sends warning labels all the time. You must shut your eyes and close your ears not to see them and hear them. Look for labels.
Warning labels are usually very simple. On the hair dryer, the label reads, “Do not use while in the water.” Duh. On the microwave, the label warns, “Do not dry your pet’s hair in the microwave.” That’s deep. Warning labels are usually clear, short and not mistakable. That is the way God’s warning labels are as well.
They are clear, short and easy to understand. Adam and Eve got a very short warning. Do not eat anything on that tree. How hard is that?
Look for labels. They are always there right in front of you.