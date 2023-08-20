Luke Chapter 15 tells the story of the prodigal son. The young man asked his father for his inheritance and left for the “far country.” Soon thereafter, with all his money wasted by making foolish choices and living in the fast lane, he was broke. He was hungry and lonely for home.
Thus, he became desperate and ended up in the hog pen with the pigs, eating with hogs to survive.
He began to back track in the theater of his mind about what had happened to him. “The hired help live better at home than I do. I’m heading back to my father’s house; hopefully he will hire me as a servant. I’ll do anything to keep from starving, even as a servant.” Looking to his mistakes, he saw himself as a servant rather than a son. He thought he didn’t deserve his father’s goodness.
Upon arriving home, he was prepared for his father to tell him he would have nothing to do with him but he could see his father standing at the end of the driveway. All of a sudden, his father ran to him with open arms and began to hug and kiss him.
The son went into his speech, “Dad, I don’t deserve to be called your son but maybe you will hire me back as one of your servants.”
His father stopped him and said, “What are you talking about? Don’t you know you’re my son and you will always be my son?” There’s nothing you can do to change the fact that you’re a son. When you gave your life to Christ, you were born into the family of God. You can’t get unborn. You can’t get too far off course.
How many of us have disqualified ourselves from God’s goodness? We’re beating ourselves up for our failures. We’re letting the accuser convince us that we’ve somehow gone from a son to a slave. Are you trying to convince God to hire you back as a servant when God is saying, “Kill the fattened calf? My son is home?”
God has already received you back into his family. Why don’t you start believing again, start dreaming again? You can start a party up in Heaven. You can cause God to turn on the music and begin a celebration.
(Luke 15: 22-24) “The Father said to His servants, ‘Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on Him. Put a ring on His finger and sandals on His feet. Bring the fattened calf and kill it. Let’s have a feast and celebrate. For this son of mine was dead and is alive again. He was lost and is found.’ So they began to celebrate.”
