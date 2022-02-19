My son, Kirk, is an avid wild turkey hunter with many stuffed birds on trophy mounts to validate it. Domestic turkeys are lazy, dumb and stupid.
Wild turkeys, however, are intelligent even though most would think otherwise.
Turkeys that are fed special feed and kept inside for holidays have all kinds of turkey privileges. Wild turkeys have to avoid predators and reckless men shooting from behind camouflage. When it rains, a domestic turkey will hold its head up with its mouth open and drown if it does not get inside. A wild turkey will keep its mouth shut.
Wild turkey hunting requires you to wrap your 12-gauge in camo, paint your face, download noises and practice your turkey calls. Go out and get behind more camo, crawl over fire ant beds and wait for hours.
If you see a turkey, he is strutting 10 yards beyond your gun range. Wild turkeys have keen eyesight. If you blink your eyes, you scare them into the next county.
After dealing with Baptist folks for 50 years in preaching, I want to be as smart as a wild turkey. The Devil has wiles, a spiritual enemy who walks “to and from” on the earth. He is sly, active and tries to deceive you.
Turkeys can spot you even when you have your camo on. The blinking of your eye, the tiniest glint of the sun off of your gun barrel or the slightest of moves can alert them. Our spiritual enemy always wears camo. He can transform himself into an angel of light, so he never ever looks like the Devil.
Here is what he looks like. He looks like your neighbor’s sweet wife, who is kind, lovely and innocent. You’ve been married to the same woman for 35 years, and the new has worn off. Your spouse tells you that your clothes don’t match, and your mother-in-law asks you why you don’t get a real job like Harry, her brother.
Your neighbor, Mrs. Thoughtful, always looks attractive and considers you the smartest human since Solomon and walks over to compliment you when she is out sunbathing.
She doesn’t look like the Devil at all. He has horns, and she has blond hair. He has cloven hooves, and she has toenails painted pink. He throws fiery darts, but she brings you a fresh cool drink in the summer. She’s an angel, not a devil.
She may be innocent, but the Devil knows how to ruin lives. He knows how to destroy two homes, turn your kids against you the rest of your life, shame you in church, laugh at you and watch you die a lonely death. The Devil plays for keeps. You need to be as smart as a wild turkey. Spot him – he always wears camo.
Stay out of range of the Devil. He can strut back and forth for hours, out of range of my shotgun. Don’t see how close you can get to temptation. James, the brother of Jesus, puts it this way: “Resist the Devil, and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7)
Denial works well with the Devil. Try it.
When you want to get up in the middle of the night and look at a page on the web that would embarrass the most hardened sinner, deny him. Resist him. Tell him, “You can go back to hell. You are not taking me back with you. You have tried that stuff on me before.” He will flee.
Jeer at him. Mock him. “Don’t let the door hit your tail on the way out.”