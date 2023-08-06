mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

We have enough to overcome in life as it is. Don’t go against yourself. Quit taking inventory of everything you don’t like. If you acknowledge everything you don’t like about yourself – your flaws, your shortcomings, your failures – your faith is not going to be effective. The most important relationship you have is your relationship with yourself.

