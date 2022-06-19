(I Kings 12:10, 11) King Rehoboam was a sorry king. His father was the wisest man in history, Solomon. When Solomon died, the wise old man counseled his arrogant son to take it easy on the kingdom. Ease in, keep taxes low and keep a low profile. Instead, Rehoboam made a famous statement, “My little finger is thicker than my father’s lions...my father disciplined you with whips but I will discipline you with scorpions.”
As a result of his attitude and his idolatry, the son of the wisest man in history lost his kingdom.
A great deal of the loss was the loss of his father’s gold shields. When the invading Egyptians toppled the tinker toy throne of Rehoboam, he lost all of Solomon’s shields of gold. He replaced them with shields of bronze.
On Father’s Day, we might well consider how much can change in a single generation. “Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it and wiser than the one that comes after it.” This has always been the case. “Young people are high-minded because they have not been humbled by life, nor have they experienced the force of circumstances…They think they know everything and are always quite sure about it.”
This view can be found in the literature from my age. Rehoboam, however, proved that such a view can lead to a downfall. Let’s consider seven things about this. One generation can exchange the gold of faith for the bronze of unbelief. The Christian faith is not automatically transmitted from one generation to the next.
The loss of millennials in the church is bemoaned everywhere, from Facebook posts to seminary leaders and more. A generation has opted out. The most faithful fathers cannot guarantee the transmission of faith to their children. Some devout fathers have produced hell-raisers, and some hell-raisers have produced godly children. We can start today, this very hour, to honor God and leave an example.
One generation can exchange the gold of discipline for the bronze of sloth. Some businesses have traced a three-generation drift. The father/founder worked his butt off to build the business. His son enjoys the life of a millionaire and gives some effort. His son, however, blows off the whole thing and squabbles three generations of wealth. We can see this and consider it a pattern.
One generation can exchange the gold of faithful fatherhood for the bronze of irresponsible parenting. God has no grandchildren. Each generation must reach the next generation. The biggest fatherhood regret is the neglect of their family. They want the years back. On their deathbed, they want to be able to thank God they cared for their family. Do not exchange gold for bronze.
In the ancient world, the people called alchemists tried to turn all sorts of stuff into gold. They had secret formulas for turning base metals into gold. It was a hoax, but they tried. The grace of God can enable you this Father’s Day to start where you are in life.
God is always willing to start in the precious moment called now. Nothing can keep you from showing your faith to your family now, even if you are just beginning. Nothing can keep you from showing love to your children now, even if you have been a father of neglect.