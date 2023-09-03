In our modern-day world, name brands are top of our list in about everything we buy. We’re wearing so-and-so with so-and-so sunshades, designer boots and shoes, carrying a so-and-so bag, driving a so-and-so car and talking on a so-and-so smartphone.
You have to have on so-and-so underwear. It’s required to be super cool. It’s possible that we have on so many names, other names, that we don’t answer to our own name.
We think we have to have on all the name brands with outside labels to make us feel super cool. I’m here to tell you that your name is more important than all those names stacked up in a pile. I’m not putting name between God’s creation (you), and a name brand is God created human life.
If we own it, drive it, wear it, there’s nothing wrong with that; however, don’t let that be the reason that you feel good about who you are because what’s popular today will be outdated soon enough.
“You don’t make a person happy by adding to his possessions; you take away the desire for possessions, and he finds happiness.” We don’t need possessions to prove our worth and value. “No thanks, I don’t need to have what you think is important to feel good about who I am.”
Value is not based on what you wear, what you do or what your income is or who you know. Those things can change. I don’t need possessions, performance or popularity to feel valuable. A lot of folks live in a proving mode. They can’t feel good about themselves unless they prove that they are important. They are always having to outdo, outperform, outdrive and outdress somebody else.
It’s very fulfilling when you realize you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I can get off the treadmill of proving myself to others.
Whether you’re wearing Gucci or Goodwill, whether it’s Calvin Kline or Fruit of the Loom or driving a BMW or pushing an apple cart, live in a shack or a mansion on the hill, oh God, you made me, you love me the way I am.
When others don’t give me their approval or affirm me, help me to let it go and not be frustrated. Your approval is all that really matters.
Sometimes we don’t realize who we are. You may feel average, ordinary, as though nothings stands out but because of your maker, there’s something about you that makes you extremely valuable. You’re not a copy or a knockoff. You’re an original. The creator of the universe is your manufacturer. You can’t get more prestigious than that.
Don’t give away your power. Don’t put your identity or your value into somebody else’s hands. You don’t need their approval. Your value came from your creator, from the God who spoke worlds into existence.
Proverbs 29:25, “The fear of human opinion disables; trusting in God protects you from that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.