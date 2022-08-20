When we stand before God, do you want to tell Him, “Lord, I did my best to spend my last years fighting with people on Facebook about other people I do not know”?
The Apostle Paul, in Holy Scripture, did not say, “In so far, as possible, find something to argue about with everybody you know.” That would be found in the revised stinking version, or the revised slandered version. What Paul did say was, “If possible, so far as it depends on you, live in peace will all people” (Romans 12:18).
One of our Lord Jesus’ beatitudes is so simple: “Blessed are the peacemakers, they shall be called the children of God.” (Matthew 5:9). Do you want to be known as God’s child? Make peace as much as possible.
First, I have never seen a fight lead anyone to Christ. Hot words, mad words and hurtful words do not lead others to Christ. They do just the opposite. Conflicts seldom, if ever, lead anyone to come to Christ. Can you think of any?
Also, angry confrontations grieve the Holy Spirit. When you are angry and fighting, the spirit takes a vacation from your life. The fruit of the spirit is love, joy and peace. The spirit flees a life, a family and a church that is always fighting.
I understand that friendships, marriages and churches face hard discussions, yet such discussions can be conducted in a spirit of calmness, quietness and forbearance. I know persons who have had to talk about the very hardest things in life without losing it.
A short time ago, President George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres sat together at a Cowboys game in Jerry Jones’ box. They talked and joked. On Facebook, everybody got mad, on the left and on the right. The liberals berated her, and the right wing berated Bush for sitting with her. A simple phrase for that is – suck it up buttercup.
When the Apostle Paul was imprisoned at Caesarea, he did not tell the Roman leaders, Felix and Festus, where to go and how to get there. He reasoned with them and ingratiated himself in order to win them. If everybody is mad at everybody, there is no way on Earth to tell the gospel to another person.
Let’s get real. Look at the back of the hearse. The limo behind will have six friends who will carry you to your gravesite. On the way to the cemetery, do you want this conversation?
“One thing you can say about Billy Bob is that he never backed down from a fight,” Nelson observed.
Bob added, “Yeah, when he turned against you, it was all over. He never stopped being mad.”
Nelson coughed and said, chuckling to himself, “Billy Bob’s probably raising cane with the first person he met in Heaven. He’ll fight with the person in the grave next to him.”
I pray that’s not how you want to be remembered. I’ve got a good counselor to recommend.
