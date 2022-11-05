Major League Baseball was founded in 1869. America’s game has gone through wars, depressions, scandals, strikes and recently a pandemic. There is something utterly new in the storied history of baseball that is rare.
The rare has now happened. There have been cardboard fans, cutout devotees, sitting in the stands. Fans have had the opportunity to have their cardboard images propped up in the stadium. The sightless, silent pieces of paper stare with unseeing eyes at the MLB games. The league has piped in recorded crowd noise to help cut down on silent dull games. Noise is cranked up when a double play is made and screams when a homerun is made.
Hebrews 12:1 reminds the believer that “we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses.” Paul puts you in the floor of a great Roman arena. Above and around you, row upon row are faithful believers that have gone before you. They are at rest above, and you are still in the game below. Paul calls them “witnesses.” They are calling out from the stands that you can finish the game strong.
In Hebrews 11, Abel, Abraham, Moses and Joseph, plus all the godly folks who helped to raise you and who are now in the beyond, are witnessing to you that you can finish strong in the arena of faith. Their lives are not cardboard cutouts but are living souls who have gone before you and are now in the presence of God awaiting you joining them in the not too distant future.
“He is not the God of the dead but of the living” (Mark 12:27).
In the early church, there was a much greater sense that we are living the Christian life in our own day under the testimony of those who have gone before us. This is not spooky or bizarre; it is a real aspect of Christian faith. Those of us still below are the church militant. We are still in the battle.
Those who are at rest are in the church triumphant the church is at rest. These are not paper fans. They are real unseen presences that spur us on to finish well in our own day. By their name and stories, they witness to you that faith can endure and you can finish with triumph. The skies are not empty. They are filled with the spirits of the just made perfect. (Hebrews 12:23).
Sometimes in the Christian life, you have to encourage yourself. Sometimes you have to talk to yourself and edify yourself. You can say, “Self, you can stay faithful even in this.” Encouraging self talk is important.
Other believers may encourage you. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 tells “us to encourage and build one another up.” You can be sure that everyone you meet needs encouraging. Do not exempt anyone. You never waste affirmation of another.
You at the highest level, you need to remember those who have gone before you. Those college, seminary and church members who have joined the church at rest in Heaven above, they are among the highest of all encouragers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.