Living in the 1940s just a stone’s throw from Uncle Ike Gafford was an exciting time in a young boy’s life.
Hullet Junior, my cousin, lived with his grandparents on the 40-acre farm that joined our farm in the Pine Dale community of Union County.
Every Sunday evening, I’d take the heavy-worn path from our house over to Uncle Ike and Aunt Bulah’s home. For the next couple or three hours, my cousin and I would enjoy the company of each other in the simple activities of country life.
The years during World War II had many limitations on most of the families of America. Many of the things that were taken for granted before were then rationed by the federal government to aid the war effort. The government put every effort into the war movement and the care of our troops overseas. Such things as shoes, tires, sugar, chewing gum, gasoline and a host of other items were limited in sales and were used to support our men and women in uniform. Keep in mind the people were not afforded the luxuries we have today.
On those Sunday afternoons spent at Uncle Ike’s house, one event took place every Sunday, week in and week out, for some three years while World War II went on.
Since my uncle was limited in supplies he could purchase for his automobile, he decided he could do without a car as others were doing.
He decided since he could not buy gasoline or tires for his 1940 Buick, then he would not drive it. In his old car shed, that four door black Buick sat jacked up sitting on four wooden blocks. Just sitting there with no place to go was Uncle Ike and Aunt Bulah’s car for more than three years.
Alan Jackson’s country song, “Remember When,” brings back memories of the ritual of Uncle Ike and his Sunday routine. He would go out to the car shed, prop the big double doors open, get into the driver’s seat and start the old car up. For some five minutes, he would press the accelerator up and down until the car had fully warmed up.
Hullett Junior and I would sit in the back seat of that old Buick and pretend we were traveling to distant places. In our wildest dreams, those 10 minutes on Sundays with Uncle Ike and his 1940s model Buick still “ring in my ears like cathedral bells on a frosty October morning.”
Around 70 years later, I realize after having worked with people in the Baptist faith and pastoring, there are similar traits in our lives to that old Buick. We go to God’s house on the Lord’s Day and get all worked up by the pastor’s message and the choir’s specials and for a few minutes, we’re all fired up and then as suddenly as it began, we file out from behind those stained glass windows, get into our automobiles and go home, leaving God all jacked up on blocks until the next Sunday and the same routine.
We need to take God off those blocks where we have restricted him and get him involved in our every day life, not just for a few minutes on Sunday.
Thank you, Uncle Ike, and all the Uncle Ikes across the land that taught us such a valuable lesson in life.
I saw a black 1940 model Buick, four door, at an automobile show in Jackson, Tennessee, a few years ago. Could it have been that same old car Uncle Ike Gafford had in the middle 40s? In my mind it was.