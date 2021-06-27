Mr. Webster says a revival is a period of renewed religious interest – often a highly emotional evangelistic meeting or series of meetings. Beginning my ministry with Baptist folk in the last ‘60s until retirement, I have conducted more than 120 revivals in six states.
Usually, revivals were a week in duration. Occasionally, they might last two weeks if the pastor saw the need. Most churches would schedule the revival beginning with the Sunday morning service to allow the congregation to meet the visiting preacher for the week. I usually began with some laughter or amusement to make the congregation feel comfortable with my style of old-school delivery. Of course, in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, hellfire and damnation was the norm.
It seems a shame we no longer schedule revivals in our Baptist churches. As Bob Dylan sang in the ‘60s, “The times are a-changing.” We old schoolers usually go back to the “remember when” era. Well, here I go back to those days and share with you some of the humor I’ve told in 50 years of pastoring.
Revival
Bro. Bubba was in his 14th year as pastor of “You-all come back” Baptist Church in Winston County. The yearly revival was the second week in August. It had been forever, it seemed. His visiting evangelist Bro. Johnson was known for a few by-words in his hellfire and damnation delivery. His famous words when he felt the Holy Spirit move was “open the door and open it wide; let every word be heard outside.”
In the theater of your mind, put yourself in this setting in a hot August country church. The church was in the middle of a soybean field, no shade trees, water from a dug well, packed with visitors and home folk in their second week of revival. Windows were raised, with no fans or cooling but the hand-held cardboard variety. Teenagers were sitting on hoods of cars, bored to death.
When Bro. Johnson felt the spirit begin to move, he would cup his hands around his mouth and loudly proclaim, “Open the door and open it wide; let every word be heard outside.”
Bubba Jr., the number-one son of pastor Bubba said, “I’ve heard enough of this ‘open the door’ stuff. If he says it again, I’m throwing a rock through the door.”
Sure enough, Bro. Johnson came out with “Open the door and open it wide; let every word be heard outside.” Bubba Jr. picked up a brick, opened the back door of the church and threw the brick at random inside.
The brick hit the pulpit, bounced off and hit Aunt Janie in the second row of pews, knocking her out cold. Bro. Johnson, who thought Aunt Janie was slain in the spirit, put his hands to his mouth and shouted, “Shut the door, shut it quick – some silly boy done throwed a brick.”