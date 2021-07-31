Bro. Herman was about to retire from 30 years of pastoring Baptist churches in Winston County. He saw a small farm for sale on Facebook and decided to investigate the property. He and his wife, Sally, go and take a look at the two-acre farm. They both agree it is perfect for their retirement. Life would be simple and rewarding after living in various pastor homes in their years of ministry.
A fair price was agreed upon, and the preacher and Sally took possession of the small farm. They decided to purchase some animals to make the farm complete. Thus, they bought a hound dog, a cow for milking and a Rhode Island Red hen for eggs to make the farm legitimate and to blend in with their neighborhood.
Everything is looking good for the pastor and his wife as they settle down for retirement and daily routines.
Bro. Herman rises up early, and his chores begin with milking the cow, feeding his hound dog and gathering the one egg the hen has laid. Well, time has a way to alter our daily routine without alerting us to the consequences. It was such a case for Bro. Herman and the simple farm life that he and Sally had encountered.
The retired preacher goes to the chicken house to get the one egg each day that the Rhode Island Red hen has laid. He reaches his hand under the old hen to gather the egg he is accustomed to getting. To his surprise, there was no egg and in its place, he found two dimes and a penny. He couldn’t believe his eyes and headed to the house to show Sally what he found.
Both sitting down at the kitchen table and going through a number of possibilities, they could not find an answer to their dilemma.
The same thing happened the next morning; however, Bro. Herman found three quarters and a nickel. The mystery continues with no real answer to this bazaar situation. Bro. Herman is spending sleepless nights wondering over his old hen and the coins he is finding in the nest. He tells Sally he is going to give it one more day to see if the event changes. The next morning, he goes to the chicken house, and the nest yields a 50 cent piece and two quarters.
Bro. Herman knows the local veterinarian and decides to take the ole hen to see if he knows what is going on with this sudden change. Upon a close examination, the vet finds nothing out of the ordinary with Bro. Herman’s Rhode Island Red. He encourages the preacher to leave the fowl overnight and “maybe we’ll determine her unusual actions.”
Reluctant to do so, however, he takes the vet’s advice, and the old hen spends the night at the vet’s office.
Early the next morning, the preacher is at the vet’s office to check on the Rhode Island Red. The vet comes out to the waiting room and begins to answer Bro. Herman’s questions about results of the tests.
“Well, I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. Which do you want first?” The preacher said, “Give me the bad news first.” The vet says, “There is no bad news. The good news is she is just going through her change.”