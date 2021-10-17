Mr. Webster tells us a secret is something hidden or a mystery – something kept from knowledge of others or shared confidentially with a few.
Having been a pastor, dealing with Baptist folk for over 50 years, I have been privy to many-a private and not so private stories in someone’s personal life. Prayerfully, the incident would be secret. However, it became known to everyone. Something of fact was clothed in lies and distortion, and then suddenly the entire church or family is bombarded by such revelations.
A lot of times, these secret sins are either the work of someone trying to get even or revenge by one person. It’s usually truth vs. falsehood – honesty on one side and the dishonest and guilty on the other, with a hodgepodge in the mixture.
The corner bar, tavern, locker room, country club, fitness centers, pool halls, ect. reveal something of bad jokes and scandals told in secret. Gossip and juicy rumors are told every day by men and women in similar places trying to hide secrets. However, their secret is short-lived.
We have watched the uncovering of many professional athletes, business people, mongrels, stars of Hollywood, teachers, preachers and others come to destruction by people with smart phones. Our society loves to indulge in the channels of ESPN, CNN, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and others as they inform us of world scandals only minutes after they happen.
Luke 12: 2-3 reads, “For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed; nothing hid that shall not be known. Therefore, whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.”
Secrets will be revealed. These two verses are shrouded in mystery we will not know until we get to Heaven if we will be singled out or not. However, it sounds logical. A lot of things in the men’s locker rooms and the women’s spas will be broadcast all over Heaven.
Peter wrote in I Peter 4:8, “Above all, love each other deeply because it covers over a multitude of sins.” Love never encourages us to go tell all on someone who has wronged us. Peter denied Jesus three times. He had a lot of sin in his life and yet we find forgiveness in the heart of our Lord and savior.
After the resurrection, Jesus found Peter on the seaside of Galilee. We do not hear Jesus say, “Peter, you’re the sorriest, no-good person. You’ve denied me three times, ect., ect.” No, he told Peter to, “Feed my sheep.” No getting even with Peter or revenge. He appealed to Peter and restored, not exposed Peter.
There could be someone reading this article in a dilemma, thinking if you should tell someone’s secret or not. Always be truthful but not willing to share a secret to get even or have revenge.
Don’t wait until the situation could be too great or too big to turn it around. Remember there is one thing that Jesus hates more than a gossiper, and that is a good listener.