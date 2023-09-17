Beginning in childhoods, we’ve all heard the phrase, “Shame on you.” When you didn’t clean your room, you were told, “Shame on you.” When you were mean to your little brother or sister, once again it was, “Shame on you.”
Even as adults, we might not hear the words spoken out loud to us, but they still play over and over in our thoughts. If you fell back into an old habit, you told yourself, “Shame on you.” If you went through a divorce, the message was repeated over and over again, “Shame on you.”
We don’t realize how destructive shame is. We use it to try to convince people to do better, but shame just causes us to feel guilty and unworthy, as though we don’t deserve to be blessed.
In dealing with Baptist folk for some 50 years as a pastor, I have dealt with various people with guilt and shame. A young lady told me that when she was a teenager, she had a baby whom she wasn’t able to keep so she put the baby up for adoption. Now, some 20 years later, she said, “I feel so ashamed for abandoning my child. I can’t sleep at night thinking about what a terrible mother I am.”
There is a voice that is constantly whispering to her, “Shame on you.” Shame is one of the enemy’s favorite tools. He is called “the accuser” and he will remind you of every mistake and every failure you’ve ever made, even about things that weren’t your fault.
He will try to deceive you into thinking that you were to blame. To people who were abused as children, who were innocent victims of it, he’ll whisper, “You’re not good enough. You deserved it. That’s why they mistreated you.” He’ll try to twist it and convince you to carry around all this heaviness.
God’s word speaks how He has removed our guilt and shame. Whether it was your fault or somebody else’s fault, you don’t have to carry the heavy load of guilt or beat yourself up over past mistakes. Revelations 12:10.
When the enemy says, “Shame on you,” God says, “Shame off you. I’ve forgiven you. I’ve redeemed you, I’ve made you valuable.” Whatever people did or didn’t do to you, they don’t determine your worth. Your worth comes from your creator.
God removes my shame and your shame. He has cast down the enemy who accuses us. We have been forgiven of past mistakes and released from guilt. I declare, “Shame off me.” Thus, every time you hear that voice whispering, “Shame on you” by faith, we need to hear God answering back. “Shame off you.”
