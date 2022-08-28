During the second game of the 1951 World Series, one of the most famous injuries in big league history occurred. Mickey Mantle tore up his knee. It was awful, serious, required many operations and kept Mantle from playing what he might have been for the rest of his career. Pain kept Mick from being what he might have been, but he was what he could be.
During my preaching career, I’ve had people tell me, “You don’t understand my situation.” Their hurt is worse then anyone else’s, as I listen patiently. They are wrong; millions have hurt across scores of centuries. The question is not whether you hurt but whether you will stay in the game.
Abraham followed God but hurt when his father died and when his nephew took the best land. Moses stayed in the game even though the people he was leading despised him, and his own brother disappointed him.
David stayed in the game even though his mocked him. His son hung himself, and his generals plotted against him. Hosea stayed in the game even though his wife, Gomer, became a prostitute. Peter denied. Thomas doubted, and John Mark went AWOL. They played hurt but they stayed in the game.
Mickey Mantle does not have anything on the men in the Bible when it comes to playing hurt. Paul, himself, indicated a hurt so deep he could not even tell what it was (II Corinthians 12). He asked God to take the hurt away, but God did not. He did give Paul more grace. The hurt was so bad that Paul called it a “stake in the flesh.” The word “thorn” was too weak. It was as if someone spiked him with a metal spike. He had to live with it.
When Apollo 13 disappeared behind the moon, no one knew that the rockets would fire at the right time, at the right angle and for long enough to save the ship. There was no word from the dark side of the moon. When the three emerged and said hello to Houston, the whole world breathed a sigh of relief. Things are better on the other side.
The crypt of Mickey Mantle is at the Hillcrest Cemetery mausoleum in Dallas. From all over the world, fans come and stand there and look at that immortal name. By direct report, not long before he passed away, Mickey came to Christ. Mickey lived with pain but found out that things were better on the other side.
That is the ultimate answer for all of us. In this weary, wobbling world, things may or may not always get better on the other side here. The Christian faith promises things will indeed be better on the other side of time and eternity. At any time, we may move to the other side. (Romans 10:9-11).
