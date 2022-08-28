Purchase Access

During the second game of the 1951 World Series, one of the most famous injuries in big league history occurred. Mickey Mantle tore up his knee. It was awful, serious, required many operations and kept Mantle from playing what he might have been for the rest of his career. Pain kept Mick from being what he might have been, but he was what he could be.

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE lives in Amory. 

