Did you ever notice that women don’t barbecue? Now, I am sure there are exceptions to that. Somewhere in the USA, I am sure there is a lady standing outside in July in 110 degrees with smoke in her eyes and a sunburn. However, that is not usually the case. Most like air conditioning.
We men like smoke and sweat. There is just something rough, rugged and manly about a man and his grill.
You can always get in a discussion with grillers over the wood used and the temperature, time and how much heat. Then there are smokers versus brick or a hole in the ground watched by men who stay up all night fixing pulled pork and telling stories. Then, there is the meat. Barbecue east of the Mississippi is pork and west of the Mississippi, it means beef. Added to that is the sauce or dry rubs – mustard-based, vinegar-based, tomato-based and on and on.
Whereas the ladies may discuss delicate recipes for meringue, it takes real men to discuss barbecue. I can’t imagine most men putting meringue on top of a cake or a lady sitting up all night putting pecan wood into a smoker at exactly 160 degrees. There may be some but there is no army of women watching a pig all night in a pit.
Let’s look at how God works in our lives. Barbecue does that. Go with me in the theater of your mind and see how God has worked.
Barbecue takes time. You don’t rush pulled pork or try to cook brisket quickly. It just does not work. The same is true about God’s work in our lives. He is not in a hurry. In fact, a day with Him is like a thousand years and a thousand years like a day (2 Peter 3:8-9). God does not look at a watch, clock or calendar. He has time. Like good barbecue, God has time to work on you. Once saved, He knows every foolish thing you will ever do for the rest of your life.
God applies heat. “Do not be surprised at the fiery trial…” (1 Peter 4:12). Barbecue guys know the right amount of heat over time. There is no debate with the Lord about heat. You will face trials by fire. “In this world, there will be tribulation” (John 16:33).
He never said it was easy. If you recall in the ‘70s, Lynn Anderson and Glen Campbell sang, “I Beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.” A long time before Glen crooned that, Jesus said it about life. God uses heat and time to make you what He wants you to be.
He does it in different circumstances. Barbecue guys debate stainless steel versus brick pits. You can spent 10 grand or a hundred bucks. You may work three jobs to make ends meet or be well off. God works in both cases. He does what He does with the up and outs, as well as the down and outs. No circumstance or context in your life can keep Him from working in your life.
God works in the million dollar estates, as well as the back end of the trailer park. Never tell God He can’t work where you are. Stainless steel pits and brick pits are still pits, and He works in nice ones and not so nice ones.
Stop and talk to God. Talk to Him like you talk to your friends. “Lord, I know I try your patience. I need you to take some time with me. I have been a fool a long time. Change me. Use heat if you need to. I know you can work on me anywhere. Please start where I am.”
