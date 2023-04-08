mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

Did you ever notice that women don’t barbecue? Now, I am sure there are exceptions to that. Somewhere in the USA, I am sure there is a lady standing outside in July in 110 degrees with smoke in her eyes and a sunburn. However, that is not usually the case. Most like air conditioning.

BRO. JIM RUTLEDGE is from Amory.

