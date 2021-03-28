I pastored Cason Baptist Church for eight years – 1974 through 1981. We grew a loving, caring church with a large congregation, built buildings and began a bus ministry. The buses were bringing in an average of 150 on Sundays. In my 52 years of pastoring Baptist churches, Cason was an oasis in the desert of our ministry.
The congregation was a diversity of age and economic classes but all loving country folks. Memories flood my soul of Cason like a fog on an early October morning – like cathedral bells ringing in my ears. The people were easily led and devoted to the cause of Christ.
In the six churches I have pastored, usually there are people that stick out as special in the theater of your mind. One of those was Mrs. Josie McCormick, who was an older lady who lived by herself in a small house on Bigbee Cutoff Road. She was well educated, cared for others and loved animals.
I did a lot of visiting in the church field on my motorcycle. The cycle had loud exhaust pipes. Ms. Josie said she could hear me coming when I turned off of Highway 371. In the cool of the day during spring and summer, we would sit out under a shade tree and talk of bygone days. She had two old cows. Star was 23 years old, while her calf was 21 years old. Those two cows were her life, since she had no close family. More than pets, she fed them cut green grass from the backyard and corn shucks brought in by the neighbors.
Monroe County Supervisor Pete Francis was a deacon at Cason and a neighbor of Ms. Josie who checked on her regularly. Ms. Josie would ride one of the church buses until bad health prevented her from getting on and off the bus. Bro. Pete called me early one Sunday morning and asked me what I was doing after the morning service. I replied that I didn’t have any plans.
“Well, you do now,” Francis said. “We’ve got a funeral to conduct.”
Ms. Josie’s older cow had died the night before, and Bro. Pete and I were to take care of the burial. Old Star was 23 years old and was family to Ms. Josie. Thus, I was to be at Mrs. McCormick’s house at 1 o’clock that early spring morning. Pete had one of his road hands take the front-end loader down and dig a grave under the shade tree for Star. Star had been with Ms. Josie since she was a baby calf, and we were chosen to conduct a service in behalf of Mrs. McCormick. A blanket was fetched to cove the animal as we placed her carcass into the hole.
I did my best to assure her there would be animals in Heaven and read some scriptures to comfort her grief. Ms. Josie and I walked to the back porch while the road hands and Bro. Pete buried Old Star. Once Star was buried, we came back to the shade tree we had sat under many times with Mrs. McCormick and had prayer.
Life for a rural Baptist preacher in the ‘70s were exciting times. We did our best, changing hats along the way. Occasionally I’m asked by the old-timers, “Have you buried any animals lately?”
That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Ms. Josie will always be one of the most unusual persons I have ever known. Thank God for the Josies everywhere. Proverbs 18:24 comes to mind when I recall her belief on everyday living – “There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother; a man that hath friends must show himself friendly.”
I believe this verse was Ms. Josie McCormick’s favorite.