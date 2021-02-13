Since our last article on Jan. 6, I’ve put together a few short jabs of humor for our readers. Soon to turn 83 years of age, I’ve learned life is too short for a lot of drama or petty things, so let’s laugh hard, love deeply and forgive quickly. We need to live while we are alive, forgive now those that make us cry – we might not have a second chance.
It seems like it only takes a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, a day to love them but then an entire life to forget them.
During our eight years of pastoring at Cason Baptist Church, the deacons and their wives, along with Betty and myself, often would take short trips to the Smokies or Nashville. We were notorious about going to the Grand Ole Opry for the Saturday night performances of various stars. We were guests one Saturday night of Roy Acuff and invited backstage to his dressing room.
On his dressing room door read, “There are three things in life that are real – God, human failure and laughter. Since the first two are beyond our comprehension, we must do what we can with the last.” The wise man of yesterday writes in Proverbs 17:22, “Laughter doeth good like a medicine.”
I hope the humor of this article helps cure your illness.
The calling?
The old farmer had plowed his fields and planted cotton for almost 40 years. One day while plowing his ground to get ready for planting the spring crop, he looks up in the sky and sees an airplane writing in big bold letters, “PC.”
He pondered over these strange letters written in the sky and decides the PC means God wants him to “Preach Christ.”
Immediately, he sells the farm and enrolls in the Baptist college to become a preacher. When the end of the first semester arrives and the old farmer has failed every course he has taken, he just cannot understand how this could have happened. He was sure the unusual writing in the sky by the plane had meant that God had called him in the ministry and that PC meant “Preach Christ.”
Well, the dean of the college called him into his office for a counseling session and to share the failing grades with him. The old farmer assured the dean the PC meant Preach Christ and said he just couldn’t understand why God would allow him to fail all his subjects.
This wise college dean looked up at the old farmer and said, “Well, do you suppose that God may have meant for the PC to stand for “Plant Corn?”
Old Blue
Billy Bob graduated from high school and decided he wanted to go to college. His dad, the local Baptist preacher, had scratched up enough money for the first semester and had a little put back for extra spending for the number one son. Things went well, and Billy Bob enrolled down at the junior college and settled in for the fall semester.
After a few weeks, Billy Bob had lost all his spending money to the boys who played some high stakes poker. He decided on a scheme to get more money out of his preacher father. Writing a letter home, he told his father that if he would put Old Blue on a train and send $500 with him, his psychology professor could teach Blue to read. Upon receiving the letter, the preacher thought how good it would be to have a hound dog that could read, so he put Old Blue on the train and sends him off to college with $500.
After a few more weeks, Billy Bob loses the $500. The preacher gets another letter.
“Dad, Old Blue is doing so well he’s learning to read and Dad, the professor says if you’ll send another $500, he can teach Old Blue to write.”
Well, the preacher goes down to the country store and tells everyone about how good Old Blue is doing, learning to read and now may be able to write. He tells all the folks about how expensive it is, yet he says he is going to send the $500 to get his hound dog to write.
Sure enough, Billy Bob get the $500 and soon blows that as before. He tells himself, “I believe I can get another $500 out of the preacher.”
Preacher Bubba gets the third letter and now the professor will teach Old Blue not only to read and write but to talk as well. The preacher is bent out of shape, having already spent $1,000 getting Old Blue to read and write. However, he thinks to have a hound dog to read, write and talk would be amazing. He thinks it over and sends another $500 to the son with hopes of having a dog to do all those things.
Well, the holiday season gets here, and all the congregation is down at the railway station awaiting the train and Billy Bob and Old Blue to come home for Christmas. The whole town is out, waving flags, ribbons are on all the trees and a big welcome home sign is set up for Billy Bob and Old Blue.
The train gets in, and Billy Bob gets off the train and Old Blue is nowhere in sight. The whole town is disappointed that Old Blue is not here; after all, everyone wants to see the reading, writing and speaking blue tick hound.
Billy Bob begins answering questions, “Dad, I’ll tell you about Old Blue as soon as we get this crowd out of here. When we get in the truck, I’ll tell you about Old Blue.”
The disappointed crowd goes their way, and Billy Bob and the preacher get into the truck headed home.
“Well dad, it went this way. Old Blue and I was in the bathroom this morning. Old Blue was sitting on the commode reading the Wall Street Journal and I was shaving. He looked up at me and said, “Billy Bob, is your dad still fooling around with the pianist at church?”
“Well, Dad, I got so mad, I cut Old Blue’s throat!”
The preacher said, “Are you sure he’s dead, Son?”