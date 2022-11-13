There is so much to do and little time to do it in the trying days in which we live. Every church should be shocked out of its complacency. Our spirit and our preaching should be positive. Up, not down. Onward, not backwards. Victorious, not defeated. Optimistic, not pessimistic.
We should pray to lift up the hearts of men, not to cast them down. We should be preaching the good news to our generation. All this with heavenly answers, not with doubts that darken the hopes of men. We should be preaching what we do believe, not what we do not believe.
The church is not just a social welfare agency. Christian faith is not a gigantic fraud. If the baker persists in handing out stones when people ask for bread, then the people will quit coming to his bakery.
Some of us Baptists have a deep-seated fear that we shall become like other denominations who, stressing the so-called ‘social’ gospel (there is but one gospel, according to Galatians 1:6-9), have lost their institutions. They have forsaken their missionary zeal, given up their soul-winning passion and have died in their churches, where they have not closed them all together.
The church is truly the church when it reminds the saints that we are citizens of two worlds, this world and the world which is to come, and that we are to glorify God in both.
We must believe that men are lost without Christ and our assignment includes reaching all men with the saving gospel – that Jesus died for our sins and sinners can have forgiveness and redemption in Him.
The church is not the church when it is merely decorating the pigpen instead of getting the prodigal out of the pigpen and back at home where he belongs. We need to preach evangelistic sermons, offer an invitation and preach for a verdict – then our social action will not sidetrack us.
When we cease to believe that the Bible is the word of God, we shall be apostates and not apostles of the faith. When we cease to believe that we are called to win souls, we shall no longer be fishers of men but keepers of the aquarium.
