A lot of older folks are fans of old western movies, not the fancy new ones but the old ones filmed out of Arizona or Nevada. We all remember the line, “They got us surrounded.”
That was a repeated phrase when the cowboys were surrounded by rustlers or banditos or rightly offended Native Americans. It meant there was no escape because enemies were all around them. For the person of faith, to be surrounded has another sense altogether. When Elisha was hiding in Dothan (Israel, not Alabama), his servant awoke to see the city surrounded by Arameans, the enemies of God’s people. The alarmed servant asked Elisha what to do. The prophet gave a memorable answer:
“Do not be afraid, for there are more with us than there are of them.” Then, Elisha prayed, “O Lord, please open his eyes that he may see.” So, the Lord opened the eyes of the servant, and he saw; the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha. (2 Kings 6:16-17).
To be a person of faith is to believe in the reality of unseen spiritual personalities, invisible to the human eye but eternal and real. (Hebrews 13:2).
Famously wants to be hospitable because sometimes you entertain angels and are not aware of it. God has unseen and mysterious personalities at his disposal at all times.
Recognize that you are in a battle, not a recliner. We best be aware that there is a spiritual battle for our souls every day. May I suggest you read Ephesians 6 every morning and put on each piece of the Christian armor with prayer (Ephesians 6:13-20).
Confess that the invisible force of light will overpower the forces of darkness. We are not to battle as if the outcome were in doubt, just as the Allies knew the Germans were defeated after Normandy but still had to fight their way through France one hedge row at a time, we are in a winning battle but a battle it is and there can still be casualties.
What a sadness to quit the battle in a war where you are on the winning side. Fight on. For one thing, rebuke the devil and he will flee from you (James 4:7). When the enemy of your soul comes after you with anger, lust, compromise or lewdness, rebuke him. You will be surprised at the result.
“Tell the devil where he can go. I am not kidding. We tell the wrong person that. We cannot send another human there but we have every right to tell the devil to go home.” Tell him, “Burn, baby, burn.”
He will depart until a more convenient season. You are on the winning side but do not quit the battle.
