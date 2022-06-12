Mark 12:41-44: “And Jesus sat over against the treasury and beheld how the people cast money into the treasury, and many that were rich cast in much.” And there came a certain widow, and she threw in two mites, which make a farthing. And He called until Him his disciples and saith unto them, ‘Verily I say unto you that this poor widow hath cast more in than all they which have cast into the treasury. For all they did cast in of their abundance but she of her want did cast in all she had, even all her living.”
Jesus was sitting in the court of the women where there were 13 collecting boxes called the trumpets because they were so shaped. Each of them was for a special purpose, to buy corn or wine or oil for the sacrifices in daily expenses of the temple.
Many people threw in quite considerable contributions. Then came a widow. She flung in two mites, which means a thin one, and Jesus said that tiny contributions were greater than all the others, for all the others had thrown in what they could spare easily enough and still have plenty left, while the widow had flung in everything that she had.
Giving to be real giving must be sacrificial. It is never the amount of the gift that matters but the cost of the gift to the giver. It is not the size but the sacrifice of the gift. There are few people who will do without their pleasures to give a little more to the work of God. It may as well be the sign of the decadence of the church and the failure of our Christianity that gifts have to be coated out of church people.
Often they will not give at all unless they get something for their money in the way of entertainment or of goods. There can be few of us who can read their story without shame.
The woman might have kept one coin. It would not have been much but it would have been something but she gave everything she had. There is a great symbolic truth here. It is our tragedy that there is so often some part of our lives, some part of our activities, some part of ourselves which we do not give to Christ. Somehow there is always something we hold back. We rarely make the final sacrifice and the final surrender.
It is a strange and lovely thing that the person whom the New Testament and Jesus hands down to history as a pattern of generosity was a person who gave the gift of the two mites. We may feel that we have not much in the way of material gifts to give to Christ but if we put all that we have at His disposal, He can do things with it and with us that are beyond our imaginings.
I’ve just turned 84 years of age and I’ve found that “God has for us under the counter more than He puts out on display.” Luke 6:38.