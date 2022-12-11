My wife, Betty McCullough, was the daughter of a tenant farmer. We called them sharecroppers in the south. A sharecropper worked the land owned by another. On a yearly basis, they received an agreed share of crops profit, and living quarters were provided by the landowner.
In my early years of pastoring Baptist churches among tenant cotton farmers, I was deeply moved upon the hardships of toil-laden life. I once asked Mr. McCullough, who was plowing in the field, if he knew Jesus was coming before he completed his row, what would he do? He replied, “I would finish plowing this furrow to the end of the row.” Any day, any time, any hour He may come but when He comes, prayerful, He will find us at our tasks, doing His work on the Earth.
“There’s a king and captain high who’ll be coming by and by; And He’ll find me hoein’ cotton when He comes. You will hear His legions chargin’ in the thunders of the sky, and He’ll find me hoein’ cotton when He comes.
When He comes, when He comes, all the dead will rise in answer to His dreams. While the fires of His encampment star the firmament on high and the heavens are rolled asunder when He comes.
There’s a man they thrust aside who was tortured til He died. And He’ll find me hoein’ cotton when comes; He was hated and rejected. He was scourged and crucified, but He’ll find me hoein’ cotton when He comes.
When He comes, when He comes, He’ll be ringed with saints and angels when He comes; They’ll be shoutin’ out Hosannas to the man the men denied, And I’ll kneel among my cotton when He comes.”
Our days are numbered I know. God’s best are yet ahead. Romans 8:35-29: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Who shall tribulation or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril or sword? Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that love us. Neither death, nor life, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.”
We no longer work as sharecroppers in the ‘40s and ‘50s. However, we have tasks to perform in our generation. Grateful for our faithfulness to God in our yesterdays. We can’t lose with Him on our side.
