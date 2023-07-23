In the scripture, names were given a lot more meaning and significance than they are today. Isaac had a son whom he named Jacob. Jacob means “a supplanter – one who is a trickster, a swindler, a deceiver.” Every time someone said, “Hello, Jacob!,” they were saying, “Hello trickster, con man, cheater.”
He had heard this for so long that he became exactly what people called him. After years of being told, “You’re a con man,” he conned his brother, Esau, out of his inheritance, cheated his uncle and went around tricking other people.
Genesis 32 records that later in Jacob’s life, he got tired of living like that and decided to return with his family to his parents’ home. One night on the journey back, he went down to the brook to be alone with God, when an angel appeared to him in the form of a man.
The angel asked Jacob what his name was, and he responded, “I am Jacob.” He was saying, “I am a deceiver.” The angel didn’t say, “You’re right, Jacob. You should be ashamed of yourself.” Rather, the angel said, “Your name will no longer be Jacob. Your name will be Israel.”
The name Israel means Prince with God.” He was saying, “You may have let people talk you into living like that, but that is not your true identity. God has a new name for you. You are a prince. You will reign in life and leave your mark on your generation.” The first thing God had to do was to get the shame off Jacob.
Maybe, like Jacob, you have let your circumstances, your failure or even other people put a label on you that says, “Not valuable, not worthy, addicted, bad parent, blew his marriage, doesn’t deserve to be blessed.” No, this is what grace is all about.
None of us deserve it, but God says, “I’m going to bless you anyway. I know your true identity. I’ve breathed my life into you.” He is changing our names today to “Prince” to “Princess,” to “Redeemed,” to “Forgiven,” to “Highly favored.” Accept it into your spirit. Agree with what God is saying, and He will bless you in amazing ways.
God has given you a new name and by His grace, you are going to reign in life and leave His mark on this generation. He has taken the past negative labels off your life and proudly you wear the names “Redeemed,” and He is going to bless you beyond measure.
Jacob told the angel, “I’m not letting you go until you bless me.” He was saying, “I might not deserve it but since my shame has been rolled away, I’m asking for favor. I’m asking for new levels of my destiny.” Do the same, and God will deliver and love your boldness.
