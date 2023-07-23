In the scripture, names were given a lot more meaning and significance than they are today. Isaac had a son whom he named Jacob. Jacob means “a supplanter – one who is a trickster, a swindler, a deceiver.” Every time someone said, “Hello, Jacob!,” they were saying, “Hello trickster, con man, cheater.”

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE is from Amory.

