Mr. Webster tells us the word tired has several meanings. Some of the adjectives are fatigued, weary, hackneyed and others. As we work and labor in our appointed time on Earth, we get tired. Having pastored Baptist churches for more than 50 years, we get, at times, tired in the work but never tired of the work.
I’m tired of self-appointed authorities who don’t know what is right except that everybody else is wrong. Yes, I’m tired. Tired of all the people who said God is dead who never knew He was alive. They live in ivory palaces behind gated walls of education and tell us theories about the emptiness of God. They never go down to the grave and watch a mother bury her child in the cold sod.
They never go to the hospital where the father of three young children is dying of some dreaded disease. They aren’t called by the wife whose husband has left her and the children. But they are sure, after reading the modern textbooks, there is no God.
I’m tired. Tired of people who say the church of today is irrelevant because we haven’t been able to provide everybody with a mansion on the hill, a high income, a meaningful job and the best social standing. I’m tired. Tired of the people who say the Bible is a lie who have never read it. Our world is full of them, these intellectual illiterates who speak in pure ignorance of the subject matter.
Yes, I’m tired of these fine people who say they can accept Christ as a great teacher but not as the son of God or the savior of men. Little do they know the absurdity of their statement. A good moral teacher but not God?
If He wasn’t the son of God, indeed God Himself, and did what He did and said what He said, then He was a blundering blind ignorant fool. Stupid. Crazy. He was either who He said He was or He was a crazy idiot. But you will have to accept one description of Him. God incarnate or stupid madman. Unfortunately, the New Testament just doesn’t leave room for you to classify Him as a great moral teacher but not God Himself.
Yes, I’m tired of these know-it-alls who don’t know what they believe. And allow me to add one final word to them. They say they are searching for truth. If this be true, then maybe one day they will find what many of us have already found. You see, we have already found truth. We found it in a lowly Nazarene on a hill called Calvary, apart from whom no truth can ever be found.
Matthew 7:15-16, “Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns or figs from thistles?”