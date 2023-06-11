Romans 14:10B – “For we all stand before the judgment seat of God.”
Three-year-old Susan Mann complained to her parents one day that her stomach hurt. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Barry Mann of Town Church, England, took Susan to a doctor for examination. The doctor came back from making X-rays of Susan’s stomach and explained to Mr. and Mrs. Mann why her stomach hurt.
The doctor told the girl’s parents she had swallowed 26 beads, three plastic toy bricks, a deflated balloon, eight coins, birdseed and sand. You know, I would imagine that if you had all that in your stomach that you would have stomach pains also.
Now the story about little Susan might startle us, or we might even find a touch of humor in it, but there is a higher truth which the incident brings to mind.
We are created, you see, in a certain way. The organs of our bodies are made to perform certain duties. Put food in our stomach, and we get enough to perform our work, run our brain and build our body. But fill that same stomach with junk – beads, toy bricks, deflated balloons, coins, birdseed and sand – and you will come up with a tummy ache.
Can we move now to another step, just a little higher?
Man has about his makeup another part – we call it his spirit. Nurture that spirit with love and devotion and dedication and it will grow and give us the energy to perform countless good deeds for ourselves, our fellow man and our creator. But fill that spiritual side of us with junk – booze, filthy reading, selfish greed, prejudice, indifference, hatred and jealousy – and you will come up with a spirit that has a spiritual tummy ache.
No man with average intelligence would dare feed a child of his, or even himself, such objects as beads, toy bricks, coins, balloons and the like. Yet, the same man willingly offers his soul only a diet of filthy junk which will kill the soul. And the diet he offers to his children is no better.
Our lives can get cluttered up with things that have no lasting significance, and we lose sight of those things that are most important. Eternity. Few people think seriously of it anymore. The only thing important is here and now.
“Don’t come around me with this carpenter bit, preacher. I have a fine house, two good cars, a boat, a good job, a 401K, booze in the cooler and bets on the horses. Don’t bug me. Preacher, I have everything I need.”
Maybe you do have everything you need. Maybe you do not. I will not argue the point. But how about tomorrow? When it come – and it comes once to everybody – will you have everything you need?
Eternity may seem like a long way off but somehow it manages to get around to us. To all of us.
