Maybe you saw it. It was an article in the newspapers across the country back in 1977. Russel H. Tansie of Oakland, California filed a suit against the Creator in the amount of $100,000. Tansie filed the suit on behalf of his legal secretary, Betty Penrose.
She blamed God for a lightning bolt which struck and destroyed her home in Phoenix some nine years earlier. Tansie officially charged God with “careless and negligent” control of the weather.
Well, it was more of a publicity stunt than anything else. We humans sometimes become little balls of egos walking around and finding a way to get our names before the public. Press means a lot to us. Some will stoop to anything for the sake of fame.
It sets us to thinking. Who will represent the Deity at the hearing? Should He lose, who will pay the amount? Will this bring other suits against Him? There are a lot of questions that come to mind concerning the situation, but most of them are of very little importance.
I doubt very seriously if our Creator would appear at such a hearing in the expected manner. Judging from past experiences, we might as well forget the whole thing. A fellow named Job wanted to argue his case with the Maker, only to learn that it was a great mistake.
There is another side to the questions that pop into one’s mind when he gets to looking at this thing of lawsuits against the Creator. Will He get the chance to file a suit against us for messing up His property? It doesn’t take one long to make his answer when that possibility opens. We had better leave well enough alone. It is quite evident who will come out on the short end of the stick.
Betty Penrose waited nine years to file her lawsuit against the Creator. I wonder if we have ever paused to consider the patience that the Creator has with us. We have literally been making a mess of His property, destroying His creation and wasting His products for countless thousands of years. Yet, He doesn’t strike us dead to get what is due to Him. That is a mystery – an eternal mystery! Oh, the patience of the One above us as He sees what we have done and are doing with the things which are His.
There is also the possibility that if few are to charge Him with the things which we consider to be bad, He might, in return, place a charge upon us for the things we call good. That makes one stop pretty quick, for it is quite evident again who will come up short.
I don’t think I have enough money to repay Him for a single day of sunshine, air, beauty, protection and love, plus a host of other wonderful things – much less countless other gifts which He gives me.
It appears that when it comes to suing the Creator, we had better leave well enough alone. It opens too many possibilities which could and would leave us flat broke and eternally in debt.
And since we have thought about it, I guess we are already that way – in debt, I mean.