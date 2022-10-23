Sometimes “religion” becomes a burden rather than a blessing. Jesus offered an alternative to that when He spoke to the burdened crowd:
“Come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart: And you shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light (Matthew 1:29).
Jesus was not talking about rest breaks during the workday. He was addressing the predominant view of religion in His day. The Jews had subdivided the Ten Commandments into 613 negative prohibitions and positive admonitions. They insisted that to please God, you had to remember and practice all of them. For example, they argued about whether you could wear a wooden false tooth or not on the sabbath. They debated whether slapping a fly crawling on your face was work on the sabbath because you were hunting.
These tiny, pesky subjects became a great weight to the common folks. The Pharisees, a group of some 6,000 laypeople, remembered and practiced all of them. They called the other folks “People of the land.” That means folks too tired and too unable to remember 613 things each day to please God.
Jesus compared such religious hairsplitting to nonsense. In contrast, His teachings were light and life giving. He lifted burdens. Now, his expectations were heavy in another way. He expected total commitment to Him, a first to which nothing else was a second.
Yet, that commitment to His words and person had a lightness about it, life and fresh wind and relief. Anyone who had turned from pleasing God by His own works to receiving the gift of eternal life knows what Jesus means.
It seems like many church folks are overly burdened with formal religious responsibilities. Will Rogers used to quip, “The state of Oklahoma builds the roads, and the Baptists wear them out going to meetings.”
My tribe of Christians seems to look for any unfilled hour and find some religious activity to fill it. This does not seem to be the way of Jesus for the most part. He told them that His yoke fit well.
There is an old legend that the sign on Joseph’s carpenter shop stated, “My yokes fit well.” A carpenter made wooden yokes for oxen. If they were not sized and fitted, they would chaff and burden the ox. Joseph was known for making yokes that fit with comfort. Perhaps Jesus used the word from the carpenter shop to illustrate His own approach to discipleship. His living faith carries you, you do not have to carry a religion.
It is always a good thing to ask of religion busyness and burdens, “Is this Jesus’ idea for me or am I participating in a program that is not His? His burden is light. He came to carry you, not make you carry Him.
