In the history of God’s people, there is a story of a field of beans, consisting of only two verses.
“Next to him was Shammah, son of Agee the Hararite. The Philistines gathered together at Lehi, where there was a plot of ground full of lentils, and the army fled from the Philistines. But he took his stand in the middle of the plot, defended and killed the Philistines; and the Lord brought about a great victory.” (2 Samuel 23:11-12)
These two verses belong to the list of the deeds of King David’s “mighty men,” as they were called. Mighty man Abishai took out 300 enemies with his own spear. Benaiah killed a lion in the bottom of a pit in the winter. Compared to that, Shammah does not come off looking like a superhero. He took his stand in a field of beans. It is far more dramatic to kill a lion or 300 men with one spear than defending a field of beans.
Beans don’t get much respect. When someone stretches the truth, we say he is “full of beans.” When we do not like the accounting department, we call them “bean counters.” When college kids cannot afford a chair, they get a bean chair. When something has no known value, we say it “isn’t worth a hill of beans.”
Beans don’t get much respect. Yet Shammah got his name in the Bible – which is more than you or I will ever get – because he was faithful to defend a field of beans from God’s enemies. Right there with David, Solomon, Isaiah, our Lord Jesus, Peter and Paul, in the same book, we read the name Shammah. He defended a field of beans.
He did not discount what God gave him to do when compared with others. I expect Shammah would rather have had the notoriety of being a lion killer.
Shammah defended a field of beans. Yet that field belonged to the Promised Land. That was the land promised to Abraham a thousand years before. Every square foot of it was part of the covenant of God. It was Shammah’s legacy and patrimony. He would not give up an inch of the holy land to the godless Philistines. It was not dramatic, but it was his assignment.
As a pastor for more than 50 years, I can tell you without reservation that the church of the risen Christ is not built by daredevils who are Christian Evel Knievels. The church stays alive because of quiet folks who take care of the little corner that God gave them and are faithful over little.
If God has given you a field of beans, stand faithful in that field. He does not expect you to build pyramids if He has given you pebbles, but He expects you to do something.
Shammah refused to give up what belonged to God. There comes a moment in every man’s life when he must draw a line. The man who refuses to draw a line anywhere is not worthy of the kingdom of God. There is a moment that marks your life when you take a stand and say, “No further.”
You do not have to be mean, angry or hateful to draw a line, but you must draw a line someday. When everyone else fled, Shammah would not give up to the enemies of God’s people a field of beans that belonged to the Holy Land. He did not give up an inch.
God’s estimate of greatness is not ours. People who have never heard of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or Lady Gaga have read of Shammah. When future people know none of these names, millions will read about Shammah for another thousand years. With God, you are great if you are faithful over the patch of life He gave you.