Glen Cunningham grew up in Kansas in the early 1900s. In the cold months of winter, Glen, an 8-year-old, and his younger brother were chosen to light the fire in the wood stove in their classroom at school. They would arrive early and light the old potbelly stove so that the room would be warm when the rest of the children arrived.
One day, the janitor accidentally put gasoline into the coal oil jug he used to start the wood on fire. The next morning when Glen lit the match, there was a terrific fire. His younger brother was killed. Glen was found unconscious and burned in his lower legs, including the shins and all the toes on his left foot.
His mother was told that if he did live that he would never walk again. Doctors suggested removing both his legs. This 8-year-old boy was a fighter. The odds were against him, but still he survived.
He determined to do more than walk again. He told everyone that he would one day run again. The scripture found in Isaiah 40:31 taught Glen that he could count on God, claim His promise and defy the doctors’ odds.
Glen was released seven months later from the hospital unable to move his legs. His parents were advised to rub his legs to stretch the muscles, thereby restoring some use in his lower limbs. Day by day, his mother would take him outside in his wheelchair to get some sunshine.
One evening when she wasn’t looking, he grabbed on to the picket fence and pulled himself up. Board by board, he began to drag himself along. Day after day, he kept this process up, teaching himself how to walk again.
Some two years after the accident at the school that nearly killed him, he stood up for the first time. Soon he was walking and then began to run, developing great speed. He won medal after medal while on the college track and field team. He became known as the Kansas Flyer.
In 1934, Glen Cunningham – the young man who was told that he would never walk again – broke the world speed record in running the mile.
“But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall run and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
Get rid of your excuses. Forget about what you didn’t get and how the odds may appear against you or what you can’t do. Run your race and overcome the odds that are against you with God’s help.
