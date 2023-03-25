mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

Glen Cunningham grew up in Kansas in the early 1900s. In the cold months of winter, Glen, an 8-year-old, and his younger brother were chosen to light the fire in the wood stove in their classroom at school. They would arrive early and light the old potbelly stove so that the room would be warm when the rest of the children arrived.

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE is from Amory. 

