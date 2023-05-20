Jesus never demonstrated a loss of composure. He was tempted, belittled, opposed, beaten, the object of treachery and, finally, put to death. He remained composed throughout.
On Tuesday of Holy Week, just three days before the cross, He was confronted by every level of religious leader in His time, all of them attempting to best Him in public debate. The fundamentalist Pharisees and liberal Sadducees, the political Herodians and the flotsam and jetsam of the crowd all tested Him in public.
He remained perfectly composed. At the end of that trying day, Jesus told His apprentices, “You know that after two days is Passover, and the Son of man will be delivered up to be crucified” (Matthew 26:2).
Consider the composure of the statement. He had been involved in controversy all day. He spoke with a supernatural composure. He indicated his painful and humiliating death just two days away as if it were an appointment on His calendar rather than a tormenting tragedy. Then, He left to go to a banquet.
The Passover and Lord’s Supper would become like a prisoner’s last meal. When He investigated the red wine, He saw His own blood. When He ripped apart the Passover bread, He saw His flesh ripped from His bones.
Yet, in all of this, you see the composure of Christ. In the coming torchlight parade and kangaroo court, everyone else hurries and presses. He stands in supreme composure above all this zoo of human anger and revenge.
When Jesus was on trial before Pilate, He was more judge than His judge. Dying in pain, He deliberately opened the door to Heaven for a convict dying beside Him. How can we demonstrate the same composure?
Only in fellowship with Him can we demonstrate His composure. You cannot compose yourself – it is beyond human willpower. You will lose it. You will explode at those closest to you unless you live in constant contact with Christ the composer.
You do not compose yourself by meditating or saying some sacred mantra 10,000 times. In meditating on Him, giving every situation to Him and living in constant contact with Him will you find yourself composed.
Not to be shared, never to be overreactive and always to be poised is the goal for most mature people. Most of your friends who fly off the handle never make a good landing.
Suppose you could compose yourself in the same way you compose a speech. That is ideal, but it is seldom achievable. We need some “self beyond ourselves” if we are to stay composed. I know One who can compose us.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.