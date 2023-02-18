mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

Many of us focus on external cleaning. If you see dirt of you face, grease on your hands or a spot on your blazer, you will want to get rid of it immediately. External cleaning is obvious. You can see the need for it and others can see it. You have an immediate motivation to get rid of the stain or blemish. Fortunately for most of us, our inward need for cleaning is not obvious.

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE is from Amory. 

