Being from the “old school” as a boy and fighting on the playground, I remember that the stronger kid would taunt the weaker kid, challenging him to say “uncle.” If you said such, the bully would generally let you go.
Only later have I wondered why you had to say “uncle.” Why couldn’t you call to your great-aunt, second cousin or brother? There seems to be two theories.
Generally, it means to give up and call on an authority figure to help. There is a more classical theory. In the Roman world, the uncle was a person of honor and virtually on the level with the father. The Latin word “Patrue” means “uncle.” To say such to the Roman who had you on the ground in a stranglehold was to admit that he had more honor than you did.
Someone or something in your life will always beckon you to say “uncle.” Some men say that at the first sign of trouble. Others give up in the middle of the battle. Still, others hold out until the fight is nearly over to say “uncle” just before they would have won.
What situation or person makes you want to say “uncle?” The easiest thing in the world is to give up. Anyone can give up at any time. Ph. D. programs are littered with folks who A.B.D. – that awful acronym means “all but dissertation.”
They finished a master’s degree. They enrolled in a doctoral program. They did the 48 hours of doctoral seminars. They took comprehensive exams at the highest level. But, they never wrote a dissertation.
In North Mississippi I have driven by an unfinished house lots of times. It’s been there for decades. In London, England, there is one-half of a bridge which goes halfway across a river. There is a biography of President John F. Kennedy called “An Unfinished Life.”
The Christian life is one of perseverance. Jesus clearly said in the first Gospel, “He who perseveres to the end shall be saved” (Matt. 24:13).
The Christian life belongs to those who stick to it. At the end of “Pilgrim’s Progress,” the author John Bunyan indicated that just at the very gate of the Celestial City, there is a way to the City of Destruction. The man who believes is the man who persists.
When metal workers want to temper steel, they thrust it into brine or oil. Heated hot and thrust into the solution again and again tempers it, making it able to hold the edge that cuts.
The same is true of a man’s life. Life puts you into the fire. Limp clay beside the potter’s wheel is useless. It is only when it feels the fire of the kiln that the clay becomes useful. So is your life also.
The word “perseverance” literally means “to stay under the load.” Life will load you down; that is life. The man who does not say “uncle” is the man who stays under the load and is triumphant. You must not be the man to cry “uncle.” Stay the course.
