In 1988, Nolan Ryan struck out his 5,000th batter. It is one sports record that will never be broken. His fast ball was the fastest in baseball history.
How did he keep doing that? Exercise. Nothing could keep him from his exercise routine. The moment of his big drama was already a thing in the past. After the 5,000th strike out, he was back on his exercise bicycle. He faithfully returned to the little things that kept the big things going.
Christian discipleship is like that in some ways. Any number of us can imagine standing before a firing squad for Jesus. We can even think of bowing in the sand like the Arab Christians who had their heads chopped off for Jesus.
The appeal of the dramatic is always with us, but most of life is not dramatic. For most Christians, faithful Christian living is far from dramatic. It is more like Nolan Ryan going back to his exercise bike day after day.
Peter provides a good example of that.
“Even if I have to die with you, I will not deny you,” he said (Matthew 26:35). Jesus warned him that would not be the case. Reality came to Peter. He could not even stay awake during the most important prayer meeting in history.
Matthew further records “Then (Jesus) came to the disciples and found them sleeping and said to Peter, “What could you not watch with me for one hour?” (Matthew 26:40). A mere 15 verses after claiming he would do the dramatic, Peter could not stay awake during a prayer meeting with Jesus.
Faithful Christian living is being true to Jesus in the humdrum, nitpicking, numbing details of everyday life. It means not barking back at a spouse when you are exhausted. It means listening to an employee explain the obvious to you when you have heard the same story a hundred times. It means saying “I am sorry” when I am wrong.
When we stand in front of Jesus, it will be giving an account that we visited a sick person, went to see someone in prison or gave an overcoat to a needy person.
Television has addicted us to the dramatic. I hate to say it, but we have become bored with all the school shootings, planes crashing, ships sinking, drug killings and on and on in every news broadcast. The dramas of life have seared our consciousness and left us wanting even more drama.
Also, those family members around us who thrive on creating constant drama would make the average soap opera look mundane. We all know people who cannot live without the drama of the hour. They will invent one if none is around.
Amid all of this, Jesus calls you and me to live a life of quiet, faithful discipleship. You are not likely to be boiled in oil or have your feet frozen off in the Russian tundra being a missionary. You are more likely to spend part of life holding the hand of a dying spouse, propping up a wayward child or just being kind.
Remember, “He was an ordinary man but in the providence of God, he lived an extraordinary life.” May that be reality for you and me.
