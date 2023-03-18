You are the right size and you have the right looks, the right personality and the right family. God gave you the right talent you need, the creativity and strength. When God created you, He put in you everything you need to fulfill your destiny.
He thought about what you would need and what it would take to get you there. Then, He matched you with your world. God is not random; God is a strategic God. He didn’t just create you and say, “I wonder what he can do.” He is intentional – down to the tiniest detail.
When He laid out the plan for your life, He studied it carefully. You didn’t get short-changed. You are fully loaded and completely equipped for the long race that has been designed for you.
Stop wishing you were something different, such as, “If I weren’t so small…if I had a better personality or came from a more notable family, I could do something wonderful.”
Get a new perspective. If you needed to be taller, God would have made you taller. If you needed to be another nationality, you would be another nationality. If you needed a different personality, He would have given you one.
God doesn’t make mistakes. You’re not faulty. You have been fearfully and wonderfully made.
When God created the universe, He said, “That was good.” When He created the mountains, oceans, stars, moon and sunsets, He said, “That was good.” When He made the animals, bears, lions, eagles and butterflies, He said, “That was good.”
When God created you, however, when He saw you and how majestic you are and how talented you are, He said, ”That was very good.” He didn’t say that the heavens and earth were very good. He didn’t say the mountains or valleys were very good. The only time He said “very good” is when He created you.
Again, if you feel like you got the short end of the stick and you’re on a short lease and been short-changed, think again. You’re not lacking, you have enough and you can do what others can do.
God created you to be nobody else. You are an original. You have something to offer the world that nobody else has. Let your gifts shine. Show your talent, you r personality, your style. We don’t need copies or imitations – we need the original you.
God called you a “masterpiece.” God said, “You are very good.” God matched you for the world. “God created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things He planned for us long ago” (Ephesians 2:10).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Phillips County. In Mississippi, Coahoma,
Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Itawamba Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&