mcj-oped-jim-rutledge

Bro. Jim Rutledge

You are the right size and you have the right looks, the right personality and the right family. God gave you the right talent you need, the creativity and strength. When God created you, He put in you everything you need to fulfill your destiny.

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE is from Amory. 

