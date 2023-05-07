Summer brings in the season of baseball. Baseball and life are both individual team endeavors. Thrilling victories and crushing defeats can happen in seconds. Defeat can be snatched from the jaws of victory.
Unlike football and basketball, baseball is not played against any known clock. The same is true of life. We do not know how long we have when it begins. It may be cut short by rain or go into extra innings no one expected. So is baseball and life.
To the point, life leaves some of us with an asterisk. We do the best we can, but that’s just not enough for some folks. We planned, worried and stayed in the game. But the way we did it or how we did it or when we did it stuck us with an asterisk. Indeed, almost no one gets out of life without an asterisk. “He tried his best but he was an alcoholic.” “She beat the odds but she was married three times.” “He was successful but he inherited money from dad.” “She had a lot of friends but her family disowned her.”
On and on it goes – stuck with an asterisk. What is yours?
Several times, the Bible speaks of God’s books. Most of us wonder what kind of asterisks may be on our page. If God keeps books, what kind of books does He keep? One thing is certain for Christians. Once you ever confess that Jesus Christ is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, there will never be another asterisk in God’s books.
He forgives fully, freely, finally and forever. When you stand in His presence, you will not find an asterisk in His book. Your enemies and even some of your friends and family may stick you with an asterisk. God does not.
You will not be semi-saved, somewhat saved or saved with some reservations. God will look at you as He looks at His own son. When He looks at you, He will see Jesus. “We are literally in Christ.”
One might argue that is too good to be true. That is why the gospel of Jesus Christ is good news. If all it did was leave you with an asterisk when you finally stood before God, what is the good of that news?
You will not stand before God only to have Him say, “You are saved, but…” that is not salvation, that is disappointment. Either the blood of Jesus Christ saves us from all sin or not at all. That is why we sing with gusto, “There is wonder working power in the blood.” That is why Andre Crouch could write the words sung by thousands, “The blood will never lose its power.”
Now these are not promises to the man who mumbles a few words and then lives like the devil. Do not be fooled. God is not mocked. Just saying a pet phrase does not change things.
What matters is something like this, “Lord, the only hope I have is you. I am throwing my life on you and your cross. I give you my life for the rest of my life. Rescue me from me right now. I have no other hope. I do not have the ghost of a chance of Heaven other than your work on the cross. I do not deserve it and cannot earn it. Lord, save me now.”
Any man who prays that and means it will never face a record book with an asterisk.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.