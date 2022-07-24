Proverbs 14:12 says, “There is a way which seemeth right unto man, but the ends thereof are the ways of death.”
Sometimes we think we do not need a spiritual compass in life. We know where we want to go, what we want to get and how we want to do it – with no direction. We live as if it was a moonless, starless night and we just go faster and faster in the fog, with no direction.
When all the roads run north and south, we decide to make our own way straight west, cutting across the clear roads that have always been there. Then, we complain when we find swamps, deserts, rough places and nowhere comfortable to stay. We make our own way when there is a way already prepared for us. Then, we complain that our way led to disaster.
Some men look at the Christian life as a burden, a hard row to hoe or a straitjacket that confines them and ruins the fun in life. That is exactly the opposite of the case. The only people I know who experience any joy in this short life and difficult world are the people who use God’s compass and get on God’s road.
If you think the Christian life is hard, you ought to try sin and rebellion for a while. Cheat on your taxes and get caught by the IRS, go to a massage parlor and wind up with your face on the front page of the local newspaper for giving money to an underage minor. Skin a little bit off your discretionary account at work and get exposed for embezzlement or just lie about where you are going one afternoon and get caught.
Sin is hard. Sin does not work. You do not even have to have the Bible to prove that. Just look around. There is no stronger evidence of anything in the world than the single fact that sin does not work.
Just try to do the opposite of the Ten Commandments. Blaspheme, work seven days a week, kill, commit adultery, steal stuff and covet everything you see. Find out if that really makes you happy. You are not the exception in human history. You do not break His commandments – they will break you.
God has given you a compass. You find it in His Ten Commandments, His sermon on the mount and all the rest of His compasses. You will never keep its direction perfectly. The world, the flesh and the Devil will keep you from being perfect. Yet, the fulfilling way of life is to pick up His compass when you drop it. It always points to true north in His world.
You may have lost it. Find it today. His way is the best way, always. It is also the way of joy, fulfillment and meaning in life.
