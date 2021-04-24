On May 10 and 11, I will be teaching on a subject, which is common to all of mankind: that five-letter word is grief. The two-day event is at Meadowood Baptist Church on Hatley Road, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. both days. The church will be providing lunch for those attending this much-needed study on emotional suffering caused by bereavement. These two days are open to those who call and register, so call 256-5616 early.
I’m in the process of grieving, having lost my wife to a fall in early January of this year. Betty’s accidents with resulting complications over a period of two years led to her death. Thus, grief has challenged me to a reprieve on emotional suffering.
This past year has been extremely trying for all of us, especially senior citizens. Limitations imposed on us by the government against COVID-19, along with stress from inclement weather, has interrupted our routine of life. Our church services have been disrupted, and we are stretched to the limit. I felt a need to challenge the grief in our churches and community with this informative two-day study that is open to those who seek help. I’m working my way through the early stages of grief, and it’s a daily battle.
Some of the areas we will cover are – Will grief last forever? Letting go of guilt, Dealing with loneliness, Real Christians can grieve, When God seems out of our reach, Dealing with anger and much more.
Keep these dates in mind, rather, mark your calendar, call a friend, loved one, someone you know who has lost a friend or loved one recently. May 10 and 11, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – both days.
We have special guests and special music and a good lunch awaiting all ages for this study. Meadowood Baptist Church is located at 1512 Hatley Rd. in Amory, and the phone number is 256-5616. Come and support Bro. James Rutledge and bring a pen and pad for this special study.
“Keep the SON in your eyes.”
James Rutledge
Amory