Happiness is something you decide on ahead of time – it’s how I arrange my mind. Before my feet hit the floor in the morning, I have already decided that today I’m going to love it. It’s a decision I make every morning when I wake up. I can spend the day in bed, recounting the difficulty I have with parts of my body that no longer work or I can get out of bed and be thankful for the ones that do.
Each day is a gift and as long as my eyes open, I’ll focus on the new day and all the happy memories I’ve stored away just for this time in my life. Some things we keep – like a best friend who has moved away or a classmate we grew up with. There are just some things that make us happy, no matter what.
Too many people put off something that brings them joy just because they haven’t thought about it, don’t have it on their schedule, didn’t know it was coming or are too rigid to depart from their routine. It seems we cram too much into our lives. We tend to schedule our headaches. We live on a sparse diet of promises we make to ourselves when all the conditions are perfect.
We’ll get back and visit our grandparents when we get Bobby toilet trained. We’ll entertain when we replace the living room carpet. We’ll go on a second honeymoon when we get two more kids out of college.
Life has a way of accelerating as we get older. The days get shorter while the list of promises to ourselves get longer. One morning, we awaken, and all we have to show for our lives is a litany of “I’m going to,” “I plan on” and “Someday when things are settled a bit.”
Old age is like a bank account. You withdraw from what you put in. My advice to you would be to deposit a lot of happiness in the bank account of memories. Thank you for your part in filling my memory bank. Live simple, expect less and give more. Free your mind from worries and free your heart from hatred.
Now, go on and have a good day. Do something you want to – not something on your “should do” list. If you were going to die soon and had only one phone call you could make, who would you call and what would you say? Why are you waiting?
When the day is done, do you lie on your bed with the next hundred chores running through your head? “We’ll do it tomorrow,” you say, and, in your haste, not see His sorrow? Have you ever lost touch or let a good friendship die? Have you ever just called to say “hi?”
When you hurry and worry through your day, it is like an unopened gift thrown away. Life is not a race. Take it slower. Hear the music before the song is over.
